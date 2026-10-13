More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
News   U.S. News

Psychologists seek APA reforms to protect Jewish patients from ‘decolonial therapy’

“People need to be aware, and institutions need to repair,” Miri Bar-Halpern told JNS. “Clinicians are engaging in activism. It’s not about therapy anymore.”

Jessica Russak-Hoffman
Miri Bar-Halpern. Credit: Courtesy.
Miri Bar-Halpern. Credit: Courtesy.
(Oct. 13, 2026 / JNS)

The American Psychological Association had a “pretty disingenuous” response to a federal panel’s Jew-hatred concerns, but there are opportunities for progress via better training, according to Dean McKay, a psychology professor at Fordham University.

The APA, which says that it has more than 190,000 members, stated Oct. 2 that testimony about Jew-hatred did not justify suspending its authority to accredit psychology programs and warned that a suspension could cost programs federal funding.

“They’ve been hearing about this for quite a while,” McKay told JNS.

He and Miri Bar-Halpern, a psychology lecturer at Harvard Medical School, testified at a September hearing before the National Advisory Committee on Institutional Quality and Integrity, which advises the U.S. Department of Education on accreditation, among other topics.

McKay said the witnesses, represented by the Louis D. Brandeis Center for Human Rights Under Law, sought reforms but did not ask the committee to recommend a suspension.

Dean McKay. Credit: Bex McKay.
Dean McKay. Credit: Bex McKay.

On Sept. 24, the committee recommended suspending the APA commission on accreditation’s federal recognition for a year. The commission remains federally recognized while the department considers the recommendation.

In an Oct. 2 letter, Arthur Evans Jr. and Wendi Williams, the association’s CEO and president, respectively, said public commenters had identified two of the commission’s more than 1,300 accredited programs as problems and that the commission was already investigating the complaints before the hearing.

“The dramatic rise of antisemitism in all corners of our society requires serious, targeted and sustained action to stem its spread and to support Jewish communities,” the two wrote.

McKay’s and Bar-Halpern’s research on Jew-hatred in the psychology field focuses on “decolonial therapy,” an approach that examines how historical oppression affects mental health and which encourages activism as part of treatment.

That approach can assume patients share the political views of their therapists, and some practitioners treat attachment to Israel as a psychological problem, McKay said.

In a recent paper in the Journal of Contemporary Antisemitism, McKay, Bar-Halpern and colleagues refer to the “blind spot” of decolonial therapy.

“Mental health treatment must be client-centered and evidence-based, not driven by political agendas. Therapy should validate Jewish trauma, not erase it,” they write. “This would require a significant re‑orientation in the mental health professions that have fused a political ideology, without corresponding political knowledge, to become more inclusive of Jews.”

They add in the article that Jewish clinicians must be protected from bias.

“Anti‑discrimination policies that explicitly mention Jewish identity and Zionist perspectives will reduce burnout and help retain diverse mental health providers,” they write.

‘Traumatic invalidation’

Bar-Halpern testified at the hearing about a Jewish student who sought counseling for anxiety about Jew-hatred that was disrupting sleep and concentration. The counselor pivoted to Palestinian oppression and suggested better time management, she told JNS.

Bar-Halpern calls the dismissal of Jewish suffering “traumatic invalidation.”

A study she co-authored, published Sept. 19, surveyed 733 Jewish American adults. More frequent invalidation was associated with more severe post-traumatic stress symptoms and poorer mental health, and participants also reported stronger connections to Jewish identity and community, her research suggested.

McKay and Bar-Halpern are working to improve training for future therapists. An Academic Engagement Network grant supports their effort to teach faculty in doctoral clinical psychology programs how to address Jew-hatred.

McKay said there has been progress at the APA. Its flagship journal, American Psychologist, published a commentary he wrote with Elysa Koppelman White and Beth Rom-Rymer which challenges anti-Zionist assumptions in decolonial scholarship.

Bar-Halpern told JNS that Jewish patients might unknowingly find themselves sitting across from a therapist who will take the approach that Zionism is something of which to be ashamed, that it is associated with white supremacy, fascism and settler colonization and that healing requires abandoning Israel and Jewish beliefs.

“It can add more trauma. It can create shame,” she told JNS.

She advises new patients, before hiring a therapist, to “ask the questions to make sure that your whole identity is being accepted.”

“I had a client who told me that their therapist told them to cancel appointments and go protest with them,” she said.

“If you’re a Jewish client and you’re having grief, and you’re trying to find a therapist, and then your therapist is telling you, ‘Well, what did you expect? Did you see what’s happening in Gaza?’ This is traumatic invalidation,” Bar-Halpern said.

“Not only are you not getting care for what you came for,” she told JNS. “You’re also being told you should feel ashamed.”

Bar-Halpern has developed her own approach, the “shalem” method, which gives patients and clinicians tools to rebuild a sense of safety and belonging. She has provided training in the United States and Canada and is set to release a companion book in November.

“People need to be aware, and institutions need to repair,” she told JNS. “Clinicians are engaging in activism. It’s not about therapy anymore.”

Health Anti-Israel Bias
Jessica Russak-Hoffman
Jessica Russak-Hoffman Jessica Russak-Hoffman
Jessica Russak-Hoffman is a reporter for JNS in Seattle.
EXPLORE JNS
Italy New York Columbus Day Menin
U.S. News
Mamdani ‘an antisemite and anti-Italian,’ critic says, after mayor skips Columbus Day parade
“I welcome and encourage the solidarity of our two cultures,” Angelo Vivolo, president of the Columbus Heritage Coalition, told JNS.
October 13, 2026 10:19 AM
Rebecca Szlechter
Released hostage Guy Gilboa-Dalal waves the Israeli flag as he arrives to Beilinson hospital, Oct. 13, 2025. Photo by Avshalom Sassoni/Flash90.
Israel News
Kushner marks one year since release of last 20 living Israeli hostages
“One year later, it’s remarkable how much has changed. The situation is far from perfect, but the progress is real, and the world is better for it.”
October 13, 2026 08:32 AM
Joshua Marks
Turku Avci holds her Israeli ID in Tel Aviv on Oct. 11, 2026, after she was granted asylum. Photo by Etgar Lefkovits.
Feature
The unusual immigrant
A 28-year-old Turkish Muslim student who became a vocal defender of Israel after the Oct. 7 attack has been granted asylum in the Jewish state.
Oct. 12, 2026
Etgar Lefkovits
Representatives of nine Israeli political parties participated in the JNS-Yad L’Olim English-language election debate ahead of the Oct. 27 elections, Oct. 11, 2026. Credit: JNS.
Israel News
Zionist parties unite against Palestinian state in JNS election debate
Eight of nine parties represented opposed Palestinian statehood, while opposition parties split over their choice for prime minister.
Oct. 11, 2026
Steve Linde
Breaking News
11:07
White House asks Kimberly Guilfoyle to resign
09:14
Suspected ISIS supporter, 18, arrested over plot to attack IDF soldiers in Jerusalem
08:59
Ben-Gvir: Arab lawmakers backing Palestinian state don’t belong in Knesset
08:28
Joint List: No backing for next gov’t without progress toward Palestinian state
08:08
Eight Jewish educators win inaugural global teaching award
07:47
Kushner marks one year since release of last 20 living Israeli hostages
07:27
Judea and Samaria leaders take on fake news with new information hub
07:12
EU foreign ministers ‘regret’ delay of PA vote
06:52
IDF expands warnings on unexploded ordnance after deadly school hike blast
06:33
Houthis threaten US interests if Washington joins Saudi strikes in Yemen
06:13
Board of Deputies meets UK home secretary to discuss antisemitism
05:51
Sea of Galilee water reserves fall to lowest level in a century
05:28
Likud calls for Netanyahu corruption trial to be dropped after former AG testimony
05:06
Trump mocks ‘gays for Palestine’ at Ohio rally
04:48
FM Sa’ar meets Albanian leaders to strengthen bilateral ties
04:34
Israeli Foreign Ministry: Netherlands becoming leading antisemitism hotspot
04:27
Slain hostage’s mother asks Germany to end UNRWA funding
04:05
Israel orders deportation of three foreign activists over photos at Hebron checkpoint
03:44
Israeli amputee completes Ironman World Championship in Hawaii
03:22
Herzog honors Israel Bonds, praises economic support
03:01
Netanyahu, Ethiopian PM discuss bilateral ties, regional developments
02:48
Israel Airports Authority: Nothing unusual found on Delta plane after bomb threat
02:41
Samaria: IDF foils Islamic Jihad terror attack
02:39
Palestinian terror suspect caught filming Bnei Brak light rail
02:25
Searches underway at Ben-Gurion Airport after anonymous bomb threat
02:19
Trump downplays reports that China, Russia are helping Iran
02:01
Netanyahu visits students wounded in northern Israel explosion
01:40
IDF strikes kill Hamas, PIJ terrorists in southern Gaza
01:20
Israeli student killed in hike blast named as Elazar Yair Wilensky
00:07
Mental health treatment among Israeli youth up 32% since 2022
16:48
Harvard fired Jewish staffer for taking off on Rosh Hashanah, lawsuit alleges
16:47
Bay Area district discriminated against Jewish, Israeli students, California probe finds
12:59
US, 28 other countries decry Iranian regime threats
12:48
Southern Pennsylvania Hillel gets almost $2 million endowment donation
11:21
Obama endorses El-Sayed for Senate in Michigan
11:11
Galilee explosion likely from Hezbollah cluster munition that hadn’t previously detonated, Israel says
10:31
In departure from norm, Israel letting soldiers deployed out of the country vote in ‘challenging’ environments
10:20
Katz confirms death of boy in Galilee Panhandle blast
10:05
IDF destroys terrorist tunnel network in Southern Lebanon
08:59
Israel demands Dutch city let Hapoel Beersheva fans attend Europa League match
08:53
Netanyahu’s office says PM updated on ‘severe incident’ in the north
08:46
Education Ministry aiding pupils, staff after northern border blast
08:44
IDF dispatches helicopters, troops after Galilee explosion
08:43
Paris urges Abbas to reverse Palestinian election postponement
08:31
IDF troops find M16 rifle hidden behind washing machine in Samaria
08:24
MDA: Some 10 wounded in Galilee Panhandle explosion
08:23
‘Dangerous territory': Herzog slams Europe, where Jewish life is contracting in fear
08:15
Israel Police: Several hurt in blast in northern Israel
08:07
Samaria: Two Palestinians arrested for attacking Jewish shepherd, 15
08:03
EU establishes new security mission to support Lebanese forces
More Updates
JNS TV
Mahmoud Abbas
JNS TV / Judeacation
Palestinian Media Watch documents PA praise and justification of Oct. 7
October 13, 2026 07:29 AM
Josh Hasten
COLUMNS
Robert Cherry. Credit: Courtesy.
Opinion
False assumptions about the 1948 war
Robert Cherry
Daniel S. Mariaschin. Credit: B’nai B’rith International.
Opinion
A book on anti-Zionism for anti-Zionists
Daniel S. Mariaschin