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House ed panel says its probe of University of California schools over Jew-hatred revealed ‘broader pernicious’ bias

Rep. Tim Walberg, who chairs the committee, said that there are now concerns about about “race and sex-based discrimination” in the admissions and hiring practices at the University of California, Los Angeles David Geffen School of Medicine and the University of California, San Francisco.

Aaron Bandler
US Capitol Congress
The U.S. Capitol on July 16, 2025. Credit: Arie Leib Abrams/Flash90.
(Oct. 15, 2026 / JNS)

The House Education and Workforce Committee’s investigating of the University of California, Los Angeles David Geffen School of Medicine and of the University of California, San Francisco for alleged Jew-hatred revealed broader things that troubled the panel, according to Rep. Tim Walberg (R-Mich.), who chairs the committee.

The committee’s investigation of the public schools “revealed a broader pernicious infrastructure at medical schools that perpetuates not only antisemitism but other forms of discrimination,” it said.

The new concerns relate to “race and sex-based discrimination in their admissions and hiring practices,” the House panel said. (JNS sought comment from both public universities.)

Both schools testified to the contrary before the committee but have tried to admit and to hire more people based on race and gender, according to Walberg.

The schools have until Oct. 29 to turn over relevant documents and communications, he said.

Education Campus Antisemitism
Aaron Bandler
Aaron Bandler Aaron Bandler
Aaron Bandler is an award-winning national reporter at JNS based in Los Angeles. Originally from the San Francisco Bay Area, he worked for nearly eight years at the Jewish Journal, and before that, at the Daily Wire.
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