House ed panel says its probe of University of California schools over Jew-hatred revealed ‘broader pernicious’ bias

The House Education and Workforce Committee’s investigating of the University of California, Los Angeles David Geffen School of Medicine and of the University of California, San Francisco for alleged Jew-hatred revealed broader things that troubled the panel, according to Rep. Tim Walberg (R-Mich.), who chairs the committee.

The committee’s investigation of the public schools “revealed a broader pernicious infrastructure at medical schools that perpetuates not only antisemitism but other forms of discrimination,” it said.

The new concerns relate to “race and sex-based discrimination in their admissions and hiring practices,” the House panel said. (JNS sought comment from both public universities.)

Both schools testified to the contrary before the committee but have tried to admit and to hire more people based on race and gender, according to Walberg.

The schools have until Oct. 29 to turn over relevant documents and communications, he said.