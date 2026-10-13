More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
News   World News

Little if any progress on Jew-hatred at United Nations, Jewish staffers say

“Besides the Palestinians, the problem is the Europeans and the leftists, promoted by NGOs. They are the most dangerous,” a Jewish U.N. employee said of antisemitism within the institution.

Mike Wagenheim
UN United Nations
View of the United Nations headquarters in New York City, Aug. 20, 2026. Credit: Arie Leib Abrams/Flash90.
(Oct. 13, 2026 / JNS)

In March 2024, four United Nations employees told JNS that after Oct. 7, they have been “very uncomfortable” at work as Jews and that they had to listen silently to anti-Israel propaganda that is “completely organized and supported at the highest level.” About a year and a half later, two of the four talked again with JNS anonymously, and both said that the global body has done little to improve conditions for Jewish staffers.

“Things have continued to deteriorate in relation to anti-Israel bias,” one of the two told JNS anonymously. “It’s just that now it is both outspoken and indoors.”

The staffer was referring to a June 2026 conference of the International Labor Organization, a specialized U.N. agency, in Geneva, in Switzerland.

Israeli diplomat Waleed Gadban was forced to cut short his address, as government ministers, including Turkish ones, and trade union representatives and other delegates banged loudly on their desks. The president of the conference failed to restore order.

The first Jewish U.N. employee told JNS that “I prefer at this point not to share more and not to be identified in any way.”

The second Jewish employee, who works in the development sector and does not have an identifiable Jewish name, told JNS that from her perspective, things have not necessarily gotten worse at the global body for Jews.

That’s mainly because “we have a new conflict, and it has a little bit shadowed the situation in the Middle East, which is in a way good,” she said.

The Iran war, which has been consequential for the United Nations, “has a little bit pulled aside the issue of Jews,” the staffer said.

It’s become clear over the last couple of years exactly which U.N. staff members emphasize the Israeli-Palestinian conflict and which go about their business, according to the staffer.

“Half of the people I work with are from Latin America, Asia or Africa. These people really, seriously—they don’t give a damn,” she told JNS, of what her coworkers think about Israel or the conflict.

She thinks that is the way it is for “more than 60% of 70% of the staff of the U.N.”

The staffer recalled a recent conversation with a coworker from Southeast Asia about the Jewish High Holidays, during which the coworker asked to come next time to the Jewish staffer’s synagogue.

“It’s not even the Arabs that are the problem,” the staffer said. “Besides the Palestinians, the problem is the Europeans and the leftists, promoted by NGOs. They are the most dangerous.”

UN United Nations
View of the empty U.N. Security Council room at the United Nations headquarters in New York City, Aug. 20, 2026. Credit: Arie Leib Abrams/Flash90.

Leaders of the local U.N. staff union, from where many antisemitic problems arise, are British, the staffer said.

The U.N. Action Plan to Enhance Monitoring and Response to Antisemitism has not had an impact one way or another, according to the U.N. staffer who works in development.

Miguel Ángel Moratinos, U.N. under-secretary-general and high representative for the U.N. Alliance of Civilizations, leads that plan, which was announced in January 2025 and was rolled out officially three months later.

“We still have the same kinds of guidelines about communication, about participation in demonstrations or activities beyond the U.N., where we have to be very careful to keep our neutrality and objectivity,” the staffer told JNS.

That has been the case even as a group called U.N. Staff for Gaza has taken part in partisan activities and hosted a guest, who bragged about deliberately disguising her organization’s work with radical and U.S.-sanctioned anti-Israel groups to fool European diplomats into offering support, JNS has reported.

The employee said that she wasn’t aware of other new initiatives. She said that management has clamped down on partisanship in the workplace.

She recalled that last year, a Palestinian staffer stood up at a town hall at the organization for which they work and urged attendees to remember Gazan victims.

“Somebody said in response that we are in a town hall meeting for the agency, and this isn’t the place, but we take note of your point,” the employee said. “Full stop. That’s all.”

Danny Danon, the Israeli ambassador to the United Nations, created an antisemitism task force of his own, bringing together representatives from dozens of countries.

“You know what the problem is? They try to dilute antisemitism, and they call it global hate, and they added issues,” Danon told JNS. “But when you look at the numbers, the Jewish population in the U.S., it’s 2% of the population. When you look at the number of hate crimes, 66% of them are against Jews.”

United Nations building in Geneva, Switzerland. Credit: Mathias Reding/Pexels.
United Nations building in Geneva, Switzerland. Credit: Mathias Reding/Pexels.

“So the problem with antisemitism, you cannot dilute it, and that’s what they’re trying to do at the U.N.,” he said.

Danon told JNS that under António Guterres, secretary-general of the United Nations, the global body “has become a hostile work environment for Israelis and Jews.”

“In the past, antisemitism at the U.N. was primarily reflected in the policies of individual member states,” he said. “Today, the organization itself has become a breeding ground for institutionalized antisemitism.”

Marina Rosenberg, a former Israeli diplomat who is now senior vice president of international affairs at the Anti-Defamation League, told JNS that she worked with Moratinos and his team on his plan.

“We gave our input just like other Jewish communities, but to be honest, I have not seen any real progress on the ground and any impact at all,” she said.

“It’s true that it’s a new program, but we are concerned that when you have a program, but you don’t have the funds or the serious team that can implement it, or the partners to do it with, then what’s the point of having a program in the first place?” she told JNS.

Rosenberg wants to be the next U.N. secretary-general to take the issue more seriously and ensure that there are resources in place for it.

David Michaels, director of U.N. and intercommunal affairs at B’nai B’rith International, told JNS that “we continue to have concerns about practical U.N. engagement in efforts against antisemitism—limited resources and direction, insufficient coordination with the Jewish community and its experts and serious internal political constraints.”

“Commemorating the Holocaust isn’t enough,” Michaels said.

It’s difficult to tackle antisemitism at the global body “without a clear-eyed view of its dominant contemporary forms, and a basic definition of antisemitism that reflects these,” he told JNS.

The global body has declined to adopt the widely used International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance’s working definition of Jew-hatred or any one standard.

“There can’t be U.N. credibility in fighting anti-Jewish bias when there isn’t readiness to address it within the U.N. system itself,” Michaels told JNS. “We hope that the next U.N. secretary-general will display more leadership in modeling this, and that key Security Council members—not only the U.S. but also Britain and France, whose Jewish populations have been besieged by antisemitism—will make this a condition for approving any candidate.”

Nihal Saad, director of the United Nations Alliance of Civilizations, told JNS that Moratinos’s office has “taken a first step toward implementing the United Nations Action Plan to Enhance Monitoring and Response to Antisemitism through the launch of an online learning module on understanding antisemitism and which is available to all UN staff.”

“We are also working on a few modifications in the module, elaborating a few segments,” Saad said. “The objective is to strengthen awareness across the workplace and promote a culture of dignity, respect, inclusion and accountability.”

The office is also studying the “modalities and terms of reference of establishing a working group on antisemitism before the end of this year,” Saad told JNS.

The United Nations does not maintain employment statistics on the basis of religious identity. Of 1,065 staff within the U.N. secretariat at the end of 2021, there were 12 Israelis. That was below the “desirable range” of 13 to 22 that the United Nations sets as a baseline according to a country’s population and other factors.

The 164 Israelis of 125,436 total U.N. employees in 2022 represented about 0.13% of the entire U.N. staff, which is about the same percentage that Israelis represent globally.

Some have been heartened to see that U.N. executive Rebeca Grynspan, who is Jewish and a former Costa Rican vice president, has been leading the race for the next secretary-general. But questions about the viability of her candidacy remain.

The Jewish U.N. staffer who works in development told JNS that she isn’t enthralled.

“She’s good, but she’s also a politician at the end of the day,” the staffer said. “We don’t expect some kind of revolution thanks to Grynspan.”

Grynspan has the “guts” and good relations with both the United States and Russia but won’t do much to help Jews in the U.N. system, according to the U.N. staffer.

“She has never done anything good for Jews,” she said.

The staffer thinks that Grynspan kept her Jewish heritage under the radar until “she realized that the winds were turning” with U.S. President Donald Trump returning to office. She “became close” to Daniel Meron, the Israeli ambassador to the United Nations in Geneva, according to the staffer.

“Before that, she was really keeping some distance, not to be accused of any kind of bias towards Israel,” the staffer said. “Even for Oct. 7, she did not send any message or anything to the ambassador.”

Grynspan was “really ignoring her Jewish roots, and then she became a candidate, and she turned her origin into some kind of asset and marketing tool, so she’s getting closer to the Jewish community,” the staffer told JNS. “But if ever she is elected, I don’t think that she will do any kind of change in the region.”

United Nations
Mike Wagenheim
Mike Wagenheim Mike Wagenheim
Mike Wagenheim is a Washington-based correspondent for JNS, primarily covering the U.S. State Department and Congress. He is the senior U.S. correspondent at the Israel-based i24NEWS TV network.
EXPLORE JNS
The U.S. Supreme Court. Credit: Pixabay.
U.S. News
Supreme Court opts to hear case about how to define ‘material support’ for terrorism
That legal threshold “requires enough support to have some meaningful impact on the terrorist organization’s ability to achieve its goals,” a dissenting Fourth Circuit judge wrote. “Selling a hot dog to a terrorist would not count.”
October 13, 2026 04:43 PM
Andrew Bernard
Released hostage Guy Gilboa-Dalal waves the Israeli flag as he arrives to Beilinson hospital, Oct. 13, 2025. Photo by Avshalom Sassoni/Flash90.
Israel News
Kushner marks one year since release of last 20 living Israeli hostages
“One year later, it’s remarkable how much has changed. The situation is far from perfect, but the progress is real, and the world is better for it.”
October 13, 2026 08:32 AM
Joshua Marks
Andrea Martin meets with Pennsylvania state senator Jay Costa, who supported her nomination to the Pennsylvania Human Relations Commission, about the position. Credit: Courtesy.
U.S. News
‘I never knew America would turn on Jews this way,’ says Jewish law prof appointed to Pennsylvania human rights panel
“I used to worry because they were black Jews, and I was more concerned that they were black,” Andrea Martin told JNS of her sons. “I never thought when I sent my kids away to college that Max would have to worry about hot coffee being poured on him in a library.”
Oct. 12, 2026
Jessica Russak-Hoffman
Senior Hamas leader Khalil al-Hayya delivers a speech during Friday prayers in Rafah, the southern Gaza Strip, June 12, 2015. Photo by Abed Rahim Khatib/Flash90.
Israel News
Al-Hayya’s ‘turn will also come,’ Katz warns Hamas terror chief
The Israeli defense minister’s comment came two days after Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan reportedly met with Khalil al-Hayya and other Hamas terrorists in Ankara.
Oct. 12, 2026
JNS Staff
Breaking News
17:14
Iran, UK summon ambassadors over suspected terror attack near British airbase
17:05
Pope Leo XIV has lung cancer, Vatican says
16:53
Two former New England Patriots players to be inducted in Jewish Sports Hall of Fame
16:46
Former Michigan Dem party treasurer endorses Rogers over El-Sayed
16:36
Multiple countries that have accused Israel of ‘genocide,’ elected to UN Human Rights Council
14:40
Barbera Thornhill installed as next US envoy-at-large on human trafficking
14:34
Oklahoma board rejects Jewish charter school despite federal court ruling
11:07
White House asks Kimberly Guilfoyle to resign
09:14
Suspected ISIS supporter, 18, arrested over plot to attack IDF soldiers in Jerusalem
08:59
Ben-Gvir: Arab lawmakers backing Palestinian state don’t belong in Knesset
08:28
Joint List: No backing for next gov’t without progress toward Palestinian state
08:08
Eight Jewish educators win inaugural global teaching award
07:47
Kushner marks one year since release of last 20 living Israeli hostages
07:27
Judea and Samaria leaders take on fake news with new information hub
07:12
EU foreign ministers ‘regret’ delay of PA vote
06:52
IDF expands warnings on unexploded ordnance after deadly school hike blast
06:33
Houthis threaten US interests if Washington joins Saudi strikes in Yemen
06:13
Board of Deputies meets UK home secretary to discuss antisemitism
05:51
Sea of Galilee water reserves fall to lowest level in a century
05:28
Likud calls for Netanyahu corruption trial to be dropped after former AG testimony
05:06
Trump mocks ‘gays for Palestine’ at Ohio rally
04:48
FM Sa’ar meets Albanian leaders to strengthen bilateral ties
04:34
Israeli Foreign Ministry: Netherlands becoming leading antisemitism hotspot
04:27
Slain hostage’s mother asks Germany to end UNRWA funding
04:05
Israel orders deportation of three foreign activists over photos at Hebron checkpoint
03:44
Israeli amputee completes Ironman World Championship in Hawaii
03:22
Herzog honors Israel Bonds, praises economic support
03:01
Netanyahu, Ethiopian PM discuss bilateral ties, regional developments
02:48
Israel Airports Authority: Nothing unusual found on Delta plane after bomb threat
02:41
Samaria: IDF foils Islamic Jihad terror attack
02:39
Palestinian terror suspect caught filming Bnei Brak light rail
02:25
Searches underway at Ben-Gurion Airport after anonymous bomb threat
02:19
Trump downplays reports that China, Russia are helping Iran
02:01
Netanyahu visits students wounded in northern Israel explosion
01:40
IDF strikes kill Hamas, PIJ terrorists in southern Gaza
01:20
Israeli student killed in hike blast named as Elazar Yair Wilensky
00:07
Mental health treatment among Israeli youth up 32% since 2022
16:48
Harvard fired Jewish staffer for taking off on Rosh Hashanah, lawsuit alleges
16:47
Bay Area district discriminated against Jewish, Israeli students, California probe finds
12:59
US, 28 other countries decry Iranian regime threats
12:48
Southern Pennsylvania Hillel gets almost $2 million endowment donation
11:21
Obama endorses El-Sayed for Senate in Michigan
11:11
Galilee explosion likely from Hezbollah cluster munition that hadn’t previously detonated, Israel says
10:31
In departure from norm, Israel letting soldiers deployed out of the country vote in ‘challenging’ environments
10:20
Katz confirms death of boy in Galilee Panhandle blast
10:05
IDF destroys terrorist tunnel network in Southern Lebanon
08:59
Israel demands Dutch city let Hapoel Beersheva fans attend Europa League match
08:53
Netanyahu’s office says PM updated on ‘severe incident’ in the north
08:46
Education Ministry aiding pupils, staff after northern border blast
08:44
IDF dispatches helicopters, troops after Galilee explosion
More Updates
JNS TV
Mahmoud Abbas
JNS TV / Judeacation
Palestinian Media Watch documents PA praise and justification of Oct. 7
October 13, 2026 07:29 AM
Josh Hasten
COLUMNS
Israeli journalist Amit Segal in Tel Aviv, Sept. 15, 2024. Photo by Yehoshua Yosef/Flash90.
Opinion
Israel has two years left to act. After that, it will be too late
Amit Segal
Robert Cherry. Credit: Courtesy.
Opinion
False assumptions about the 1948 war
Robert Cherry