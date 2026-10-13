Mamdani ‘an antisemite and anti-Italian,’ critic says, after mayor skips Columbus Day parade

New York City Council Speaker Julie Menin (not pictured) marches in the Brooklyn Columbus Day Parade, Oct. 10, 2026. Credit: John McCarten/NYC Council Media Unit.
New York Gov. Kathy Hochul marches in the Columbus Day Parade in New York City, Oct. 12, 2026. Credit: Don Pollard/Office of Gov. Kathy Hochul.
Don Pollard
New York Gov. Kathy Hochul marches in the Columbus Day Parade in New York City, Oct. 12, 2026. Credit: Don Pollard/Office of Gov. Kathy Hochul.
Don Pollard
New York Gov. Kathy Hochul marches in the Columbus Day Parade in New York City, Oct. 12, 2026. Credit: Don Pollard/Office of Gov. Kathy Hochul.
Don Pollard
New York Gov. Kathy Hochul marches in the Columbus Day Parade in New York City, Oct. 12, 2026. Credit: Don Pollard/Office of Gov. Kathy Hochul.
Don Pollard
New York Gov. Kathy Hochul marches in the Columbus Day Parade in New York City, Oct. 12, 2026. Credit: Don Pollard/Office of Gov. Kathy Hochul.
Don Pollard
New York Gov. Kathy Hochul marches in the Columbus Day Parade in New York City, Oct. 12, 2026. Credit: Don Pollard/Office of Gov. Kathy Hochul.
Don Pollard
New York Gov. Kathy Hochul marches in the Columbus Day Parade in New York City, Oct. 12, 2026. Credit: Don Pollard/Office of Gov. Kathy Hochul.
Don Pollard
New York Gov. Kathy Hochul marches in the Columbus Day Parade in New York City, Oct. 12, 2026. Credit: Don Pollard/Office of Gov. Kathy Hochul.
Don Pollard
New York Gov. Kathy Hochul marches in the Columbus Day Parade in New York City, Oct. 12, 2026. Credit: Don Pollard/Office of Gov. Kathy Hochul.
Don Pollard
New York City Council Speaker Julie Menin marches in the Brooklyn Columbus Day Parade, Oct. 10, 2026. Credit: John McCarten/NYC Council Media Unit.
New York City Council Speaker Julie Menin marches in the Brooklyn Columbus Day Parade, Oct. 10, 2026. Credit: John McCarten/NYC Council Media Unit.
New York City Council Speaker Julie Menin marches in the Brooklyn Columbus Day Parade, Oct. 10, 2026. Credit: John McCarten/NYC Council Media Unit.
New York City Council Speaker Julie Menin marches in the Brooklyn Columbus Day Parade, Oct. 10, 2026. Credit: John McCarten/NYC Council Media Unit.
New York City Council Speaker Julie Menin (not pictured) marches in the Brooklyn Columbus Day Parade, Oct. 10, 2026. Credit: John McCarten/NYC Council Media Unit.
New York City Council Speaker Julie Menin marches in the Brooklyn Columbus Day Parade, Oct. 10, 2026. Credit: John McCarten/NYC Council Media Unit.
New York City Council Speaker Julie Menin marches in the Brooklyn Columbus Day Parade, Oct. 10, 2026. Credit: John McCarten/NYC Council Media Unit.
New York Gov. Kathy Hochul marches in the Columbus Day Parade in New York City, Oct. 12, 2026. Credit: Don Pollard/Office of Gov. Kathy Hochul.
Don Pollard
New York Gov. Kathy Hochul marches in the Columbus Day Parade in New York City, Oct. 12, 2026. Credit: Don Pollard/Office of Gov. Kathy Hochul.
Don Pollard
New York Gov. Kathy Hochul marches in the Columbus Day Parade in New York City, Oct. 12, 2026. Credit: Don Pollard/Office of Gov. Kathy Hochul.
Don Pollard
New York City Council Speaker Julie Menin (not pictured) marches in the Brooklyn Columbus Day Parade, Oct. 10, 2026. Credit: John McCarten/NYC Council Media Unit.
New York Gov. Kathy Hochul marches in the Columbus Day Parade in New York City, Oct. 12, 2026. Credit: Don Pollard/Office of Gov. Kathy Hochul.
Don Pollard
New York Gov. Kathy Hochul (not pictured) marches in the Columbus Day Parade in New York City, Oct. 12, 2026. Credit: Don Pollard/Office of Gov. Kathy Hochul.
Don Pollard
New York Gov. Kathy Hochul marches in the Columbus Day Parade in New York City, Oct. 12, 2026. Credit: Don Pollard/Office of Gov. Kathy Hochul.
Don Pollard
New York Gov. Kathy Hochul (not pictured) marches in the Columbus Day Parade in New York City, Oct. 12, 2026. Credit: Don Pollard/Office of Gov. Kathy Hochul.
Don Pollard
New York City Council Speaker Julie Menin (not pictured) marches in the Brooklyn Columbus Day Parade, Oct. 10, 2026. Credit: John McCarten/NYC Council Media Unit.
New York City Council Speaker Julie Menin (not pictured) marches in the Brooklyn Columbus Day Parade, Oct. 10, 2026. Credit: John McCarten/NYC Council Media Unit.
New York City Council Speaker Julie Menin (not pictured) marches in the Brooklyn Columbus Day Parade, Oct. 10, 2026. Credit: John McCarten/NYC Council Media Unit.
New York City Council Speaker Julie Menin (not pictured) marches in the Brooklyn Columbus Day Parade, Oct. 10, 2026. Credit: John McCarten/NYC Council Media Unit.
New York City Council Speaker Julie Menin (not pictured) marches in the Brooklyn Columbus Day Parade, Oct. 10, 2026. Credit: John McCarten/NYC Council Media Unit.