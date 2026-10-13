More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
News   U.S. News

Mamdani ‘an antisemite and anti-Italian,’ critic says, after mayor skips Columbus Day parade

“I welcome and encourage the solidarity of our two cultures,” Angelo Vivolo, president of the Columbus Heritage Coalition, told JNS.

Rebecca Szlechter
Italy New York Columbus Day Menin
New York City Council Speaker Julie Menin (not pictured) marches in the Brooklyn Columbus Day Parade, Oct. 10, 2026. Credit: John McCarten/NYC Council Media Unit.
(Oct. 13, 2026 / JNS)

Much as he broke with longstanding City Hall precedent and skipped the Israel Day Parade, New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani opted to sit out the Columbus Day Parade on Monday.

“Unfortunately, he is an antisemite and anti-Italian,” Angelo Vivolo, president of the Columbus Heritage Coalition and a trustee of the City University of New York, told JNS.

Mamdani should have set aside his personal views and attended the annual Fifth Avenue parade, according to Vivolo.

“He confirmed his disrespect for the Italian American community by not marching in the parade,” Vivolo told JNS. “This parade was celebrating Italian heritage and culture, and even though he hates Columbus, he should respect our heritage and culture.”

Italian Americans and Jews share an interest in having their cultural identities and traditions recognized by city leadership, according to Vivolo.

“I welcome and encourage the solidarity of our two cultures,” he said.

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul, state Attorney General Letitia James, City Council speaker Julie Menin and other elected officials attended the event.

NYC Columbus Day Parade
Italy New York Columbus Day Menin
1 of 30
New York City Council Speaker Julie Menin (not pictured) marches in the Brooklyn Columbus Day Parade, Oct. 10, 2026. Credit: John McCarten/NYC Council Media Unit.
Hochul Columbus Day Parade
2 of 30
New York Gov. Kathy Hochul marches in the Columbus Day Parade in New York City, Oct. 12, 2026. Credit: Don Pollard/Office of Gov. Kathy Hochul.
Don Pollard
Hochul Columbus Day Parade
3 of 30
New York Gov. Kathy Hochul marches in the Columbus Day Parade in New York City, Oct. 12, 2026. Credit: Don Pollard/Office of Gov. Kathy Hochul.
Don Pollard
Hochul Columbus Day Parade
4 of 30
New York Gov. Kathy Hochul marches in the Columbus Day Parade in New York City, Oct. 12, 2026. Credit: Don Pollard/Office of Gov. Kathy Hochul.
Don Pollard
Hochul Columbus Day Parade
5 of 30
New York Gov. Kathy Hochul marches in the Columbus Day Parade in New York City, Oct. 12, 2026. Credit: Don Pollard/Office of Gov. Kathy Hochul.
Don Pollard
Hochul Columbus Day Parade
6 of 30
New York Gov. Kathy Hochul marches in the Columbus Day Parade in New York City, Oct. 12, 2026. Credit: Don Pollard/Office of Gov. Kathy Hochul.
Don Pollard
Hochul Columbus Day Parade
7 of 30
New York Gov. Kathy Hochul marches in the Columbus Day Parade in New York City, Oct. 12, 2026. Credit: Don Pollard/Office of Gov. Kathy Hochul.
Don Pollard
Hochul Columbus Day Parade
8 of 30
New York Gov. Kathy Hochul marches in the Columbus Day Parade in New York City, Oct. 12, 2026. Credit: Don Pollard/Office of Gov. Kathy Hochul.
Don Pollard
Hochul Columbus Day Parade
9 of 30
New York Gov. Kathy Hochul marches in the Columbus Day Parade in New York City, Oct. 12, 2026. Credit: Don Pollard/Office of Gov. Kathy Hochul.
Don Pollard
Hochul Columbus Day Parade
10 of 30
New York Gov. Kathy Hochul marches in the Columbus Day Parade in New York City, Oct. 12, 2026. Credit: Don Pollard/Office of Gov. Kathy Hochul.
Don Pollard
Italy New York Columbus Day Menin
11 of 30
New York City Council Speaker Julie Menin marches in the Brooklyn Columbus Day Parade, Oct. 10, 2026. Credit: John McCarten/NYC Council Media Unit.
Italy New York Columbus Day Menin
12 of 30
New York City Council Speaker Julie Menin marches in the Brooklyn Columbus Day Parade, Oct. 10, 2026. Credit: John McCarten/NYC Council Media Unit.
Italy New York Columbus Day Menin
13 of 30
New York City Council Speaker Julie Menin marches in the Brooklyn Columbus Day Parade, Oct. 10, 2026. Credit: John McCarten/NYC Council Media Unit.
Italy New York Columbus Day Menin
14 of 30
New York City Council Speaker Julie Menin marches in the Brooklyn Columbus Day Parade, Oct. 10, 2026. Credit: John McCarten/NYC Council Media Unit.
Italy New York Christopher Columbus Day Menin
15 of 30
New York City Council Speaker Julie Menin (not pictured) marches in the Brooklyn Columbus Day Parade, Oct. 10, 2026. Credit: John McCarten/NYC Council Media Unit.
Italy New York Columbus Day Menin
16 of 30
New York City Council Speaker Julie Menin marches in the Brooklyn Columbus Day Parade, Oct. 10, 2026. Credit: John McCarten/NYC Council Media Unit.
Italy New York Columbus Day Menin
17 of 30
New York City Council Speaker Julie Menin marches in the Brooklyn Columbus Day Parade, Oct. 10, 2026. Credit: John McCarten/NYC Council Media Unit.
Hochul Columbus Day Parade
18 of 30
New York Gov. Kathy Hochul marches in the Columbus Day Parade in New York City, Oct. 12, 2026. Credit: Don Pollard/Office of Gov. Kathy Hochul.
Don Pollard
Hochul Columbus Day Parade
19 of 30
New York Gov. Kathy Hochul marches in the Columbus Day Parade in New York City, Oct. 12, 2026. Credit: Don Pollard/Office of Gov. Kathy Hochul.
Don Pollard
Hochul Columbus Day Parade
20 of 30
New York Gov. Kathy Hochul marches in the Columbus Day Parade in New York City, Oct. 12, 2026. Credit: Don Pollard/Office of Gov. Kathy Hochul.
Don Pollard
Italy New York Columbus Day Menin
21 of 30
New York City Council Speaker Julie Menin (not pictured) marches in the Brooklyn Columbus Day Parade, Oct. 10, 2026. Credit: John McCarten/NYC Council Media Unit.
Hochul Columbus Day Parade
22 of 30
New York Gov. Kathy Hochul marches in the Columbus Day Parade in New York City, Oct. 12, 2026. Credit: Don Pollard/Office of Gov. Kathy Hochul.
Don Pollard
Hochul Columbus Day Parade
23 of 30
New York Gov. Kathy Hochul (not pictured) marches in the Columbus Day Parade in New York City, Oct. 12, 2026. Credit: Don Pollard/Office of Gov. Kathy Hochul.
Don Pollard
Hochul Columbus Day Parade
24 of 30
New York Gov. Kathy Hochul marches in the Columbus Day Parade in New York City, Oct. 12, 2026. Credit: Don Pollard/Office of Gov. Kathy Hochul.
Don Pollard
Hochul Columbus Day Parade
25 of 30
New York Gov. Kathy Hochul (not pictured) marches in the Columbus Day Parade in New York City, Oct. 12, 2026. Credit: Don Pollard/Office of Gov. Kathy Hochul.
Don Pollard
Italy New York Columbus Day Menin
26 of 30
New York City Council Speaker Julie Menin (not pictured) marches in the Brooklyn Columbus Day Parade, Oct. 10, 2026. Credit: John McCarten/NYC Council Media Unit.
Italy New York Columbus Day Menin
27 of 30
New York City Council Speaker Julie Menin (not pictured) marches in the Brooklyn Columbus Day Parade, Oct. 10, 2026. Credit: John McCarten/NYC Council Media Unit.
Italy New York Columbus Day Menin
28 of 30
New York City Council Speaker Julie Menin (not pictured) marches in the Brooklyn Columbus Day Parade, Oct. 10, 2026. Credit: John McCarten/NYC Council Media Unit.
Italy New York Columbus Day Menin
29 of 30
New York City Council Speaker Julie Menin (not pictured) marches in the Brooklyn Columbus Day Parade, Oct. 10, 2026. Credit: John McCarten/NYC Council Media Unit.
Italy New York Columbus Day Menin
30 of 30
New York City Council Speaker Julie Menin (not pictured) marches in the Brooklyn Columbus Day Parade, Oct. 10, 2026. Credit: John McCarten/NYC Council Media Unit.
NYC Columbus Day Parade
Italy New York Columbus Day Menin
Hochul Columbus Day Parade
Hochul Columbus Day Parade
Hochul Columbus Day Parade
Hochul Columbus Day Parade
Hochul Columbus Day Parade
Hochul Columbus Day Parade
Hochul Columbus Day Parade
Hochul Columbus Day Parade
Hochul Columbus Day Parade
Italy New York Columbus Day Menin
Italy New York Columbus Day Menin
Italy New York Columbus Day Menin
Italy New York Columbus Day Menin
Italy New York Christopher Columbus Day Menin
Italy New York Columbus Day Menin
Italy New York Columbus Day Menin
Hochul Columbus Day Parade
Hochul Columbus Day Parade
Hochul Columbus Day Parade
Italy New York Columbus Day Menin
Hochul Columbus Day Parade
Hochul Columbus Day Parade
Hochul Columbus Day Parade
Hochul Columbus Day Parade
Italy New York Columbus Day Menin
Italy New York Columbus Day Menin
Italy New York Columbus Day Menin
Italy New York Columbus Day Menin
Italy New York Columbus Day Menin
New York City Council Speaker Julie Menin (not pictured) marches in the Brooklyn Columbus Day Parade, Oct. 10, 2026. Credit: John McCarten/NYC Council Media Unit.
New York Gov. Kathy Hochul marches in the Columbus Day Parade in New York City, Oct. 12, 2026. Credit: Don Pollard/Office of Gov. Kathy Hochul.
Don Pollard
New York Gov. Kathy Hochul marches in the Columbus Day Parade in New York City, Oct. 12, 2026. Credit: Don Pollard/Office of Gov. Kathy Hochul.
Don Pollard
New York Gov. Kathy Hochul marches in the Columbus Day Parade in New York City, Oct. 12, 2026. Credit: Don Pollard/Office of Gov. Kathy Hochul.
Don Pollard
New York Gov. Kathy Hochul marches in the Columbus Day Parade in New York City, Oct. 12, 2026. Credit: Don Pollard/Office of Gov. Kathy Hochul.
Don Pollard
New York Gov. Kathy Hochul marches in the Columbus Day Parade in New York City, Oct. 12, 2026. Credit: Don Pollard/Office of Gov. Kathy Hochul.
Don Pollard
New York Gov. Kathy Hochul marches in the Columbus Day Parade in New York City, Oct. 12, 2026. Credit: Don Pollard/Office of Gov. Kathy Hochul.
Don Pollard
New York Gov. Kathy Hochul marches in the Columbus Day Parade in New York City, Oct. 12, 2026. Credit: Don Pollard/Office of Gov. Kathy Hochul.
Don Pollard
New York Gov. Kathy Hochul marches in the Columbus Day Parade in New York City, Oct. 12, 2026. Credit: Don Pollard/Office of Gov. Kathy Hochul.
Don Pollard
New York Gov. Kathy Hochul marches in the Columbus Day Parade in New York City, Oct. 12, 2026. Credit: Don Pollard/Office of Gov. Kathy Hochul.
Don Pollard
New York City Council Speaker Julie Menin marches in the Brooklyn Columbus Day Parade, Oct. 10, 2026. Credit: John McCarten/NYC Council Media Unit.
New York City Council Speaker Julie Menin marches in the Brooklyn Columbus Day Parade, Oct. 10, 2026. Credit: John McCarten/NYC Council Media Unit.
New York City Council Speaker Julie Menin marches in the Brooklyn Columbus Day Parade, Oct. 10, 2026. Credit: John McCarten/NYC Council Media Unit.
New York City Council Speaker Julie Menin marches in the Brooklyn Columbus Day Parade, Oct. 10, 2026. Credit: John McCarten/NYC Council Media Unit.
New York City Council Speaker Julie Menin (not pictured) marches in the Brooklyn Columbus Day Parade, Oct. 10, 2026. Credit: John McCarten/NYC Council Media Unit.
New York City Council Speaker Julie Menin marches in the Brooklyn Columbus Day Parade, Oct. 10, 2026. Credit: John McCarten/NYC Council Media Unit.
New York City Council Speaker Julie Menin marches in the Brooklyn Columbus Day Parade, Oct. 10, 2026. Credit: John McCarten/NYC Council Media Unit.
New York Gov. Kathy Hochul marches in the Columbus Day Parade in New York City, Oct. 12, 2026. Credit: Don Pollard/Office of Gov. Kathy Hochul.
Don Pollard
New York Gov. Kathy Hochul marches in the Columbus Day Parade in New York City, Oct. 12, 2026. Credit: Don Pollard/Office of Gov. Kathy Hochul.
Don Pollard
New York Gov. Kathy Hochul marches in the Columbus Day Parade in New York City, Oct. 12, 2026. Credit: Don Pollard/Office of Gov. Kathy Hochul.
Don Pollard
New York City Council Speaker Julie Menin (not pictured) marches in the Brooklyn Columbus Day Parade, Oct. 10, 2026. Credit: John McCarten/NYC Council Media Unit.
New York Gov. Kathy Hochul marches in the Columbus Day Parade in New York City, Oct. 12, 2026. Credit: Don Pollard/Office of Gov. Kathy Hochul.
Don Pollard
New York Gov. Kathy Hochul (not pictured) marches in the Columbus Day Parade in New York City, Oct. 12, 2026. Credit: Don Pollard/Office of Gov. Kathy Hochul.
Don Pollard
New York Gov. Kathy Hochul marches in the Columbus Day Parade in New York City, Oct. 12, 2026. Credit: Don Pollard/Office of Gov. Kathy Hochul.
Don Pollard
New York Gov. Kathy Hochul (not pictured) marches in the Columbus Day Parade in New York City, Oct. 12, 2026. Credit: Don Pollard/Office of Gov. Kathy Hochul.
Don Pollard
New York City Council Speaker Julie Menin (not pictured) marches in the Brooklyn Columbus Day Parade, Oct. 10, 2026. Credit: John McCarten/NYC Council Media Unit.
New York City Council Speaker Julie Menin (not pictured) marches in the Brooklyn Columbus Day Parade, Oct. 10, 2026. Credit: John McCarten/NYC Council Media Unit.
New York City Council Speaker Julie Menin (not pictured) marches in the Brooklyn Columbus Day Parade, Oct. 10, 2026. Credit: John McCarten/NYC Council Media Unit.
New York City Council Speaker Julie Menin (not pictured) marches in the Brooklyn Columbus Day Parade, Oct. 10, 2026. Credit: John McCarten/NYC Council Media Unit.
New York City Council Speaker Julie Menin (not pictured) marches in the Brooklyn Columbus Day Parade, Oct. 10, 2026. Credit: John McCarten/NYC Council Media Unit.

Mamdani released a video recognizing Italian American Heritage Month. He said that Italian-American history is New York history and that he plans to host an Italian-American heritage reception at Gracie Mansion.

The mayor’s absence at the parade follows controversy over his administration’s depiction of immigrant neighborhoods in New York City. A map that City Hall omitted Little Italy, as well as Irish and Jewish neighborhoods. It included “Little Palestine.”

The Israeli and Italian parades celebrate different histories and identities, but Vivolo sees a shared interest in ensuring that New York’s diverse communities feel recognized by their elected leaders.

U.S. Politics
Rebecca Szlechter
Rebecca Szlechter Rebecca Szlechter
Rebecca Szlechter is a reporter at JNS based in New York City.
EXPLORE JNS
Visitors at the Israel National Pavilion at the AUSA 2026 defense exhibition in Washington, held Oct. 12-14, 2026. Credit: Israel Ministry of Defense.
Israel News
Israel showcases defense technology at AUSA in Washington
The Defense Ministry is leading a 19-company delegation to the exhibition in the U.S. capital.
October 13, 2026 04:36 AM
JNS Staff
Released hostage Guy Gilboa-Dalal waves the Israeli flag as he arrives to Beilinson hospital, Oct. 13, 2025. Photo by Avshalom Sassoni/Flash90.
Israel News
Kushner marks one year since release of last 20 living Israeli hostages
“One year later, it’s remarkable how much has changed. The situation is far from perfect, but the progress is real, and the world is better for it.”
October 13, 2026 08:32 AM
Joshua Marks
Representatives of nine Israeli political parties participated in the JNS-Yad L’Olim English-language election debate ahead of the Oct. 27 elections, Oct. 11, 2026. Credit: JNS.
Israel News
Zionist parties unite against Palestinian state in JNS election debate
Eight of nine parties represented opposed Palestinian statehood, while opposition parties split over their choice for prime minister.
Oct. 11, 2026
Steve Linde
Hochul
U.S. News
Hochul says NY will join federal school-choice tax-credit program, which could direct more than $1.5 billion, including for yeshiva tuition
“I believe it is a potential game changer for our system,” Rabbi Binyamin Krauss, principal of SAR Academy in Riverdale, told JNS. “This is a huge win for New York.”
Oct. 11, 2026
Rikki Zagelbaum
Breaking News
09:14
Suspected ISIS supporter, 18, arrested over plot to attack IDF soldiers in Jerusalem
08:59
Ben-Gvir: Arab lawmakers backing Palestinian state don’t belong in Knesset
08:28
Joint List: No backing for next gov’t without progress toward Palestinian state
08:08
Eight Jewish educators win inaugural global teaching award
07:47
Kushner marks one year since release of last 20 living Israeli hostages
07:27
Judea and Samaria leaders take on fake news with new information hub
07:12
EU foreign ministers ‘regret’ delay of PA vote
06:52
IDF expands warnings on unexploded ordnance after deadly school hike blast
06:33
Houthis threaten US interests if Washington joins Saudi strikes in Yemen
06:13
Board of Deputies meets UK home secretary to discuss antisemitism
05:51
Sea of Galilee water reserves fall to lowest level in a century
05:28
Likud calls for Netanyahu corruption trial to be dropped after former AG testimony
05:06
Trump mocks ‘gays for Palestine’ at Ohio rally
04:48
FM Sa’ar meets Albanian leaders to strengthen bilateral ties
04:34
Israeli Foreign Ministry: Netherlands becoming leading antisemitism hotspot
04:27
Slain hostage’s mother asks Germany to end UNRWA funding
04:05
Israel orders deportation of three foreign activists over photos at Hebron checkpoint
03:44
Israeli amputee completes Ironman World Championship in Hawaii
03:22
Herzog honors Israel Bonds, praises economic support
03:01
Netanyahu, Ethiopian PM discuss bilateral ties, regional developments
02:48
Israel Airports Authority: Nothing unusual found on Delta plane after bomb threat
02:41
Samaria: IDF foils Islamic Jihad terror attack
02:39
Palestinian terror suspect caught filming Bnei Brak light rail
02:25
Searches underway at Ben-Gurion Airport after anonymous bomb threat
02:19
Trump downplays reports that China, Russia are helping Iran
02:01
Netanyahu visits students wounded in northern Israel explosion
01:40
IDF strikes kill Hamas, PIJ terrorists in southern Gaza
01:20
Israeli student killed in hike blast named as Elazar Yair Wilensky
00:07
Mental health treatment among Israeli youth up 32% since 2022
16:48
Harvard fired Jewish staffer for taking off on Rosh Hashanah, lawsuit alleges
16:47
Bay Area district discriminated against Jewish, Israeli students, California probe finds
12:59
US, 28 other countries decry Iranian regime threats
12:48
Southern Pennsylvania Hillel gets almost $2 million endowment donation
11:21
Obama endorses El-Sayed for Senate in Michigan
11:11
Galilee explosion likely from Hezbollah cluster munition that hadn’t previously detonated, Israel says
10:31
In departure from norm, Israel letting soldiers deployed out of the country vote in ‘challenging’ environments
10:20
Katz confirms death of boy in Galilee Panhandle blast
10:05
IDF destroys terrorist tunnel network in Southern Lebanon
08:59
Israel demands Dutch city let Hapoel Beersheva fans attend Europa League match
08:53
Netanyahu’s office says PM updated on ‘severe incident’ in the north
08:46
Education Ministry aiding pupils, staff after northern border blast
08:44
IDF dispatches helicopters, troops after Galilee explosion
08:43
Paris urges Abbas to reverse Palestinian election postponement
08:31
IDF troops find M16 rifle hidden behind washing machine in Samaria
08:24
MDA: Some 10 wounded in Galilee Panhandle explosion
08:23
‘Dangerous territory': Herzog slams Europe, where Jewish life is contracting in fear
08:15
Israel Police: Several hurt in blast in northern Israel
08:07
Samaria: Two Palestinians arrested for attacking Jewish shepherd, 15
08:03
EU establishes new security mission to support Lebanese forces
07:45
IDF launches planned military exercise in the Western Galilee
More Updates
JNS TV
Mahmoud Abbas
JNS TV / Judeacation
Palestinian Media Watch documents PA praise and justification of Oct. 7
October 13, 2026 07:29 AM
Josh Hasten
COLUMNS
Robert Cherry. Credit: Courtesy.
Opinion
False assumptions about the 1948 war
Robert Cherry
Daniel S. Mariaschin. Credit: B’nai B’rith International.
Opinion
A book on anti-Zionism for anti-Zionists
Daniel S. Mariaschin