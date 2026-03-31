Philadelphia school district declines to clarify status of anti-Israel curriculum official

The employment status of Ismael Jimenez, a senior curriculum official in the School District of Philadelphia who has drawn scrutiny over alleged anti-Israel, anti-American statements and educational materials, remained unclear this week, as activists called for transparency and district officials declined to say whether he has been suspended.

“The School District of Philadelphia does not comment on personnel matters,” Monique Braxton, the deputy chief of communications and spokesperson for the district, told JNS on Tuesday.

Jimenez lists his position on LinkedIn as director of social studies curriculum for the district. He has previously been targeted by advocacy groups, including a 2024 mobile billboard campaign accusing him of antisemitism.

An online petition circulating among supporters claims Jimenez may have been removed from his role and calls on the district to clarify his status and reinstate him if he has been suspended. The petition also urges officials to reaffirm a commitment to teaching “all forms of racism, including anti-Palestinian racism,” and to protect educators facing public backlash.

The Philadelphia chapter of the Democratic Socialists of America stated it is concerned the district “has capitulated to the racist, right-wing and pro-Israel forces.”

“It appears the district has silenced him and stopped many of the projects he spearheaded,” the chapter stated.

Jimenez has been a focal point in broader disputes over alleged antisemitism in Philadelphia schools. The district has faced a federal civil rights investigation and complaints from parents citing incidents ranging from classroom materials to teacher training content related to Israel and the Palestinians.

Mika Hackner, director of research at the North American Values Institute, told JNS that if Jimenez were suspended, it would be “an encouraging sign of the much-needed systemic change for the district and not simply a band-aid over the problem.”

Steve Rosenberg, the group’s regional director in Philadelphia, told JNS that “when an instructor who helps shape curriculum and influence students is finally sidelined, it matters because it signals that accountability is possible.”

“It also raises a bigger question. How did it take this long, and how many classrooms were impacted along the way?” Rosenberg said. “This is exactly why parents and policymakers are paying attention—because what happens in these roles doesn’t stay in theory, it shapes how an entire generation understands Jews, Israel and the world.”