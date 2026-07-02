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Remove Syria from list of state terror sponsors, two Dem senators, GOP rep tell State Department

“Since the fall of the Assad regime, President Ahmed Al-Sharaa and the new Syrian government have demonstrated continued commitment to counterterrorism operations within Syria,” according to Sens. Jeanne Shaheen and Elizabeth Warren and Rep. Joe Wilson.

Al-Sharaa UN
Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa visits U.N. headquarters in New York City on Sept. 24, 2025. Photo by Liri Agami/Flash90.
(July 2, 2026 / JNS)

Sen. Jeanne Shaheen (D-N.H.), the top Democrat on the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, joined Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.), the top Democrat on the Senate Banking Committee, and Rep. Joe Wilson (R-S.C.) on Thursday in a bipartisan, bicameral letter asking U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio to drop Syria from the federal government’s list of state terror sponsors.

The lawmakers said that the reason for keeping Syria on the list no longer applies since Bashar Assad was overthrown as president in 2024.

In the letter to Rubio, the trio said that the action would help Syria’s economic recovery, counterterrorism cooperation and long-term stability. The designation “represents the most significant remaining legal impediment to Syria’s reconstruction,” they wrote. (JNS sought comment from the State Department.)

The lawmakers noted that the State Department told Congress last month that it had removed Syria from the list of countries not cooperating with U.S. counterterrorism efforts.

“Since the fall of the Assad regime, President Ahmed Al-Sharaa and the new Syrian government have demonstrated continued commitment to counterterrorism operations within Syria,” the lawmakers wrote. “The grounds for the SST designation in U.S. law no longer apply, and the listing remains a significant barrier to achieving the administration and congressional priority of giving Syria a chance to succeed.”

The lawmakers also wrote that removing Syria from the terrorism list would open the country to Western investment and wean the country from its dependence on China, Russia and Iran.

“They are pragmatic foreign policy operators, who will exploit any U.S. failure to make the best of our opportunities,” the lawmakers said of China, Russia and Iran.

“Russia continues to keep Syria reliant on Russian crude oil and wheat supplies while maintaining military bases from which it can project power in the region,” they wrote. “In addition, China is gaining an enormous advantage by embedding itself in critical Syrian sectors like telecommunications and technology despite Syria’s preference for U.S. and European companies.”

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