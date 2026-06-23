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Report: Downed US pilot sighted ‘jellyfish’ drone formation over Iran skies

The debriefing of the airman has propelled a debate over whether Tehran has advanced Chinese and Russian capabilities.

JNS Staff
Drones form a swarm during a live presentation as part of the Project Flytrap 4.5 exercise of counter-drone technologies at the Putlos military training center on Nov. 21, 2025 at Putlos, Germany. Photo by Morris MacMatzen/Getty Images.
Drones form a swarm during a live presentation as part of the Project Flytrap 4.5 exercise of counter-drone technologies at the Putlos military training center in Putlos, Germany, on Nov. 21, 2025. Photo by Morris MacMatzen/Getty Images.
(June 23, 2026 / JNS)

A U.S. Air Force fighter jet pilot spotted a “jellyfish” formation of Iranian drones flying as one unit before he was downed over the Islamic Republic during “Operation Epic Fury” in April, CNN reported on Tuesday.

The F-15 pilot was tracked and evacuated from Iranian soil by American special forces.

Since his debriefing by intelligence officials after the incident, the airman’s sighting has stirred debate within the intelligence community about the technological capabilities of the Iranians, the report read.

The drones flew akin to a “minefield,” one source with knowledge on the matter told CNN.

Another source described the account as “Multiple drones interconnected and moving as one with smaller drones below the bigger drones like legs.”

The pilot was also involved in a previous crash, being shot down over Kuwait from friendly fire.

The report noted that he suffered from a concussion in his second crash, and it remains unclear whether his description of the drone formation was accurate.

Russia and China are believed to possess the drone capability described by the pilot, the report added.

Operation Roaring Lion/Epic Fury Iran Defense and Security
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