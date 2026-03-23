More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
News   U.S. News

Stefanik ‘proud’ to stand with Jews during Easter and Passover time

The congresswoman from New York received the Eishet Chayil Award from the Chabad of Stamford, Conn.

Mar. 23, 2026

Stefanik ‘proud’ to stand with Jews during Easter and Passover time

JNS original reporting, analysis and opinion pieces are available for republication. Articles not produced by JNS, as identified in the byline, are not eligible for republication.

We offer a limited trial license that allows publishers to republish up to three JNS articles, online or in print, at no cost. JNS retains any and all right, title and interest in all of its intellectual property and other rights.

To republish, copy the HTML using the button provided. This includes the JNS tracking pixel, all paragraph styling and hyperlinks, the author byline and clear credit to Jewish News Syndicate (JNS), all of which must be included in the republished article.

Images and video content are not included in the HTML code or article text, but you are authorized to use photographs from the following sources: Flash90, public domain, Creative Commons licensed images, and any photographs credited to JNS, provided that all applicable attribution and licensing conditions are observed.

If you’re interested in republishing JNS content on a regular basis, complete this form to get started.
Stefanik Chabad award
Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-N.Y.) receives the Eishet Chayil Award from the Chabad of Stamford, Conn., March 22, 2026. Credit: Courtesy.

Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-N.Y.) said that she draws on her her Catholic faith in her denouncement of Jew-hatred on Sunday night, when the Chabad of Stamford, Conn., gave her its Eishet Chayil Award.

The award is named for the poem about the “wife of valor,” sometimes translated as the “woman of valor,” that many Jews sing prior to the meal on Friday night.

The congresswoman told those assembled at the Chabad that she wanted to reflect “during this most holy time of year from my Catholic faith.”

Stefanik Chabad award
Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-N.Y.) receives the Eishet Chayil Award from the Chabad of Stamford, Conn., March 22, 2026. Credit: Courtesy.

“I am what’s considered a cradle Catholic—a lifelong sister in faith to my Jewish brothers and sisters,” she said.

“During this holy time of Lent as we await and pray for Easter Sunday, I wanted to share the recent statement by the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops,” she added. “‘If we Catholics, in truly living out the Gospel, are to defend religious freedom with integrity, we must clearly speak out against antisemitism. As Catholics, we are called to walk in the truth, and so to reject the conspiracies and lies that lead to harassment and even violence against our Jewish brothers and sisters.’”

Every Easter, Stefanik said that she shares a message from Pope John Paul II, whom she called “one of the greatest leaders not only in my Catholic faith but one of the greatest moral leaders of the 20th century.” The pope “stood strongly against antisemitism at a time when it was perhaps most existential,” she said.

“He declared, ‘Do not abandon yourselves to despair. We are the Easter people and Hallelujah is our song,’” Stefanik said. “During this holy time of Easter and Passover, we will not abandon ourselves to despair. We celebrate our faiths with joy, hope, faith and renewal, and we proudly stand with you, our Jewish brothers and sisters, to celebrate light over darkness and everlasting life.”

Stefanik Chabad award
Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-N.Y.) receives the Eishet Chayil Award from the Chabad of Stamford, Conn., March 22, 2026. Credit: Courtesy.

Religion
EXPLORE JNS
Trump, Netanyahu
U.S. News
Netanyahu, Trump discuss potential deal with Iran
The Israeli prime minister vowed to “safeguard our vital interests under all circumstances.”
Mar. 23, 2026
Gavel justice law
U.S. News
Yehia Amin reportedly convicted of hate crime for attacking Israeli in NYC shortly after Oct. 7
The then 28-year-old screamed antisemitic things at a group of Jews and assaulted an Israeli in October 2023, the Manhattan district attorney’s office said at the time.
Mar. 23, 2026
Harvard Hall at Harvard University
U.S. News
US Ed Dept probing if Harvard violated civil rights of Jewish students
The U.S. secretary of education said that “the campus has been in the spotlight for tolerating egregious antisemitic harassment for years now.”
Mar. 23, 2026
United Nations Building
U.S. News
US has discussed need to continue UN reforms with sec-gen candidates, Waltz says
The Trump administration’s “trade over aid” approach is necessary to root out inefficiencies and waste at the United Nations and elsewhere, the U.S. envoy to the global body said.
Mar. 23, 2026
Mike Wagenheim
Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.). Credit: Leopaltik1242/Wikimedia Commons.
U.S. News
Ilhan Omar ‘incredibly proud’ of daughter joining Code Pink trip to Cuba
The group reportedly stayed at hotel properties that the U.S. State Department has designated as “prohibited accomodations.”
Mar. 23, 2026
Technology, Cyber
U.S. News
US State Department launches Bureau of Emerging Threats
The new office will focus on current and future threats in “cyberspace, outer space, and critical infrastructure,” according to the State Department.
Mar. 23, 2026
The Sanan, an Iranian-flagged Suezmax crude oil tanker, is seen near Bandar Asaluyeh, Iran, on Jan. 27, 2026. Photo by Sam/Middle East Images/AFP via Getty Images.
JNS TV / Axis of Truth
Trump’s strategic response to Iran’s latest threats
Mar. 23, 2026
Emily Schrader
THE COLUMN
Moshe Phillips
Column
From pharaoh to the present: The persistence of anti-Jewish conspiracies
Moshe Phillips
Column
Bomb-shelter schmoozing
Ruthie Blum