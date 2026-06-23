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Talks would have ended if Iran hadn’t agreed to nuclear inspections, says Trump

“Despite their protestations and false statements to the contrary,” said the U.S. president, “Iran has fully and completely agreed to highest level nuclear inspections long into the future.”

JNS Staff
U.S. President Donald Trump signs the Iran-U.S. Memorandum of Understanding at the Palace of Versailles, June 17, 2026. Credit: @WhiteHouse/X.
U.S. President Donald Trump signs the Iran-U.S. Memorandum of Understanding at the Palace of Versailles, June 17, 2026. Credit: @WhiteHouse/X.
(June 23, 2026 / JNS)

Had Iran not agreed to “highest level” inspections of its nuclear facilities “long into the future,” there would have been no further diplomatic talks, U.S. President Donald Trump said on Tuesday.

“Despite their protestations and false statements to the contrary,” Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform, “Iran has fully and completely agreed to highest level nuclear inspections long into the future.”

“This will insure [sic] ‘nuclear honesty.’ If they did not agree to this, there would be no further negotiations,” the president continued.

A spokesman for Iran’s Foreign Ministry said earlier on Tuesday that Tehran had no plans to allow International Atomic Energy Agency inspectors to visit nuclear sites targeted during the recent war, a day after U.S. Vice President JD Vance said it had agreed to do so.

“We neither had a meeting with the director general of the International Atomic Energy Agency, nor do we have any plans for the agency to inspect Iran’s nuclear facilities that were damaged as a result of the military aggression by the United States and the Zionist regime,” spokesperson Esmail Baghaei told reporters at a press conference.

Trump in his post said he lifted the U.S. naval blockade of Iranian ports after the regime agreed to open its nuclear facilities to inspections and made other “major concessions.”

“However, all ships are remaining in place should it be necessary to reinstitute the blockade, which seems, at this point, highly unlikely,” Trump wrote.

The money that is being released by Washington under the Memorandum of Understanding with Iran “goes into escrow, controlled by the USA, and will be used for the purchase of food and medical supplies, exclusively from the United States, including corn, wheat, and soybeans from our great American farmers,” according to Trump.

“These are things that are desperately needed by Iran. This is a humanitarian crisis, and I feel it is necessary to help, now, before it is too late,” he added.

The president concluded, “Talks are going well!”

In a separate post, Trump claimed that “19 millions barrels of oil flowed out of the Hormuz Strait yesterday,” calling it an “all time record.”

“Oil prices are tumbling down, and the world is a much safer place!!!” he stated.

On Monday, following direct talks at a resort near Lucerne, Switzerland, Vance said Iran had agreed to allow IAEA inspectors back into the country. Washington succeeded in achieving the four objectives it had set out to accomplish during the first round of talks, he told reporters, with a final deal expected to be reached within 60 days.

The vice president described Tehran’s decision to allow inspections as a significant milestone toward addressing concerns about its nuclear program, and as “what we’re most excited about, as Americans.”

“We laid a very good foundation for a successful final deal,” said Vance. “The final deal is the house. We set the foundation. We haven’t built the house, but we’ve laid a successful foundation to get to a good place for the American people.”

Following the supposed progress in the negotiations, the Trump administration on Monday authorized the regime to produce, deliver and sell “crude oil, petrochemical products and petroleum products of Iranian-origin through Aug. 21.”

“In line with ongoing productive talks in Switzerland, Iran has committed to free and open transit in the Strait of Hormuz and to permit International Atomic Energy Agency inspectors into the country,” wrote Scott Bessent, the U.S. Treasury secretary.

The “Treasury has issued a temporary 60-day general license authorizing the production, delivery and sale of Iranian oil,” he stated.

Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf vowed on Monday that conditions in the Strait of Hormuz “will never go back to the way they were before the war.”

“Of course, international regulations will be observed, but Iran will administer the Strait of Hormuz,” Ghalibaf, who leads Tehran’s negotiating team, told Iranian media as he returned from talks with U.S. representatives in Switzerland.

Under the June 17 Memorandum of Understanding with the United States, Iran agreed to restore commercial traffic through the Strait of Hormuz. Tehran pledged to facilitate the safe passage of commercial vessels, remove “technical and military obstacles,” including mines, and restore normal shipping within 30 days, while Washington agreed to begin lifting its naval blockade immediately.

The document also calls for discussions among Iran, Oman and other Gulf littoral states regarding the future administration of the Strait.

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