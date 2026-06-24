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Texas man accused of threatening White House, law enforcement also targeted Jews

Peter James Bloomfield allegedly wrote online threats to kill FBI agents and “blow up the White House,” while investigators say he also made antisemitic threats in his posts.

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A gavel in front of a screen displaying the U.S. flag. Credit: Sergei Tokmakov/Pixabay.
(June 24, 2026 / JNS)

Peter James Bloomfield, a Texas man charged with allegedly making online threats to bomb the White House and kill law enforcement officers, also threatened Jews, according to court documents.

According to an FBI affidavit filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Texas, Bloomfield, 45, of Iola, Texas, “did knowingly and willfully transmit in interstate and foreign commerce social media posts containing a threat to injure the person of another.”

On June 2, the Texas Fusion Center, which provides intelligence support to law enforcement agencies, was alerted to a social media account that had posted threats online.

On an X account that the FBI linked to Bloomfield, investigators said he wrote, “Where’s the closest FBI office? Maybe I’ll kill several agents since America is f****d.” Less than two hours later, he allegedly posted: “I might spend my money to blow up the White House and kill some billionaire Jews.”

Bloomfield also allegedly wrote, “I want to shoot someone, and I don’t really care who,” and threatened violence against people, including “a gay Zionist Jew, a MIGA Trump living f***** or a transgender liberal n****r.”

“MIGA” refers to the phrase, “Make Israel great again,” a slogan used by some critics of U.S. support for Israel.

The Texas Fusion Center contacted Google to help identify the person behind the account, according to the affidavit.

Bloomfield was arrested at his home on June 10 by an FBI agent on charges related to making terroristic threats. Court documents say that when he was taken into custody, he said, “I guess you’re here because I threatened to blow up the White House.”

During a federal search warrant of his home, the FBI seized “more than 20 firearms and a significant amount of ammunition.”

If convicted, Bloomfield faces up to five years in federal prison and a $250,000 fine, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Texas.

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