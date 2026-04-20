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‘To cover our ears to one cry is to silence them all,’ Kaploun says at concentration camp site in Bosnia and Herzegovina

“Whether it is denying the Holocaust, any genocide, or any atrocity, any attempt to rewrite the historical record is an insult to the victims at Jasenovac and an insult to any victim of the atrocities,” the U.S. special envoy said.

Apr. 20, 2026

‘To cover our ears to one cry is to silence them all,’ Kaploun says at concentration camp site in Bosnia and Herzegovina

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Kaploun
Yehuda Kaploun, a rabbi and U.S. State Department special envoy to monitor and combat antisemitism, speaks at the annual Donja Gradina commemoration hosted by Republika Srpska in Bosnia and Herzegovina, April 19, 2026. Credit: Courtesy of the State Department.
( Apr. 20, 2026 / JNS )

Yehuda Kaploun, a rabbi and U.S. State Department special envoy to monitor and combat antisemitism, spoke at the annual Donja Gradina commemoration hosted in Bosnia and Herzegovina at the site of the Jasenovac concentration camp.

The Croatian regime killed between 77,000 and 99,000 people at Jasenovac between 1941 and 1945, according to the U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum.

“To cover our ears to one cry is to silence them all,” Kaploun said at the ceremony. “Whether it is denying the Holocaust, any genocide or any atrocity, any attempt to rewrite the historical record is an insult to the victims at Jasenovac and an insult to any victim of the atrocities.”

That is why U.S. President Donald Trump and Secretary of State Marco Rubio “have been clear: there can be no compromise with evil, and there can be no compromising the truth,” Kaploun said. “From standing with Jewish communities to fighting today’s axis of evil, we have made clear that hatred has no place in a civilized society.”

“As antisemitism surges globally, we have no choice but to remember,” he added. “Together, we must educate about the past, and learn from the past, to protect the living.  We must commit to fighting hatred wherever and whenever we see it, and we must build a better world for us all.”

Kaploun
Yehuda Kaploun, a rabbi and U.S. State Department special envoy to monitor and combat antisemitism, speaks at the annual Donja Gradina commemoration hosted by Republika Srpska in Bosnia and Herzegovina, April 19, 2026. Credit: Courtesy of the State Department.

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