Trump denies Netanyahu asked for second election endorsement
U.S. President Donald Trump on Monday denied that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had asked him to issue another endorsement ahead of Tuesday’s Knesset elections.
“No, I never talked to him about it,” Trump told reporters. “I put out both of them because I think he’s done a very good job as prime minister under very trying conditions.”
Axios reported Sunday, citing American and Israeli sources, that Netanyahu had personally requested additional public endorsements from Trump. The president posted his latest message of support early on Monday, urging Israelis to vote for the “warrior prime minister.”
Trump denies that he posted the message of support last night in response to requests from Netanyahu: “We didn’t discuss it.” pic.twitter.com/7obE9kVl19— Amit Segal (@AmitSegal) October 26, 2026