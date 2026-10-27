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US denounces UN inquiry into Israel as ‘biased, illegitimate’

JNS Staff
United Nations building in Geneva, Switzerland. Credit: Mathias Reding/Pexels.
United Nations building in Geneva, Switzerland. Credit: Mathias Reding/Pexels.
(Oct. 27, 2026 / JNS)

The U.S. Mission to the United Nations on Monday denounced a U.N. Commission of Inquiry into Israel as biased and illegitimate, accusing the international body of holding the Jewish state to discriminatory standards.

The statement followed the commission’s release of a report accusing Israel of war crimes, crimes against humanity and continuing acts of genocide in the Gaza Strip.

“Antisemitism does not become acceptable because it is stamped with the seal of the UN,” the mission wrote on X. “This so-called Commission of Inquiry is a biased, illegitimate inquisition. We reject it.”

“For centuries, Jews were singled out, demonized, and held to standards demanded of no one else. Today, Israel has become the Jew among nations at the United Nations,” it said.

“Israel is entitled to the same standards of justice as every other nation—no more and no less,” the post added.

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