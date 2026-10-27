Huckabee hails Israeli democracy on Election Day
(Oct. 27, 2026 / JNS)
U.S. Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee on Tuesday praised the Jewish state as a democracy in a region with few of them, as Israelis went to the polls to elect the 26th Knesset.
“Contentious process, but it’s a democracy—not many of those in this region!” he wrote on X.
Huckabee noted that Election Day is a national holiday in Israel. All voting is in person, and ID is required, he wrote.
“Arabs vote same as Israelis,” he added.
Today is election day in Israel, which is a national holiday. All voting is in person, ID required. No mail-in or absentee ballots. Arabs vote same as Israelis. Contentious process, but it's a democracy-not many of those in this region!— Ambassador Mike Huckabee (@GovMikeHuckabee) October 27, 2026