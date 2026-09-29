US sanctions 10 individuals, entities tied to Iranian military procurement networks

The Trump administration sanctioned 10 individuals and entities in Iran, China, Hong Kong, Pakistan, Saudi Arabia and Turkey for procuring weapons and weapons components for Iran’s Ministry of Defense and Armed Forces Logistics, the U.S. Department of the Treasury announced on Tuesday.

The action targets several procurement networks. One involves Iran-based Kavoshcom Asia R and D Group, which Treasury said procured electronic components for Iran Aircraft Manufacturing Industrial Company, a MODAFL subordinate involved in developing unmanned aerial vehicles and military aircraft, and for Shahid Bakeri Industrial Group, which is involved in Iran’s solid-fueled ballistic missile program. Hong Kong-based EC Mojo Technology Co. Limited supplied components for Kavoshcom’s procurement efforts.

Treasury also sanctioned Kavoshcom director Ali Fotowat Almady, its representative Parisa Lali and China-based EC Mojo representative Li Fen. It accused Lali of facilitating purchases for Iran Aircraft Manufacturing Industrial Company and said Li had attempted to evade sanctions and export controls.

The other procurement network centers on Waseem Pasha Tajammal, chairman of Pakistan-based Cavalier Group. Treasury said Tajammal and the group acted as third-party intermediaries for MODAFL, using his professional network to procure and distribute weapons on the ministry’s behalf. The United States also sanctioned Cavalier Dynamics Private Limited in Pakistan, Cavalier Dynamics for Technologies Company in Saudi Arabia and Cavalier Dynamics Teknoloji Ticaret Anonim Sirketi in Turkey.

Separately, Treasury sanctioned Seyyed Asghar Alizadeh Tabatabai, a MODAFL representative in Beijing who, it said, coordinates the procurement of finished weapons systems and dual-use components from China on Iran’s behalf.

The sanctions were imposed under Executive Order 13382, which targets proliferators of weapons of mass destruction and their delivery systems. Scott Bessent, U.S. Treasury secretary, stated that the department would continue to target those providing material, technological or financial support to Iran’s military activities.

“Treasury will not tolerate any support to the regime and will continue to identify, expose, and isolate Iran’s enablers.”

The sanctions are part of the Trump administration’s “Operation Economic Outcast,” which Treasury announced in August as a campaign targeting Iran’s illicit financial and commercial networks.