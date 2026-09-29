More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
News   U.S. News

Florida man whose Nazi flag was confiscated at Kia Center event sues city of Orlando

“The First Amendment protects nearly all speech,” Anthony Sabatini, an attorney for Jay Brown, who waved the flag at a heavyweight kickboxing match between Israeli-American Jewish fighter Ben Azoulay and Paul Nicholas Miller, told JNS.

Jessica Russak-Hoffman
Kia Center in Orlando, Fla. Credit: Wikimedia Commons.
Kia Center in Orlando, Fla. Credit: Wikimedia Commons.
(Sept. 29, 2026 / JNS)

A Florida man whose Nazi flag was confiscated by staff at the Kia Center in Orlando, Fla., during an Aug. 29 combat-sports event has sued the city, alleging that the city-owned venue violated his First Amendment rights by allowing some political expression while suppressing his.

Jay Brown filed an amended complaint on Monday in U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Florida, alleging that a Kia Center usher grabbed a swastika flag from his hands and that staff threatened to remove him if he continued displaying it. According to the complaint, Brown was escorted to a coat-check area, where staff took and held the flag.

The Duel Arena event featured a heavyweight kickboxing match between Israeli-American Jewish fighter Ben Azoulay and Paul Nicholas Miller, who is known online as “Gypsy Crusader” and has a history of racist and antisemitic online content. Miller defeated Azoulay by split decision.

Brown alleges that the usher called the flag “hateful” and told him he should be “ashamed” of displaying it. He also claims venue staff allowed other patrons to display large Black Lives Matter flags at the same event.

“The First Amendment protects nearly all speech,” Anthony Sabatini, an attorney for Brown, told JNS.

Brown’s lawsuit accuses the city of viewpoint discrimination and seeks compensatory and nominal damages, as well as an order barring the city from enforcing restrictions on political expression based on its content or viewpoint.

In a Sept. 2 statement, Orlando Venues and the city condemned hate speech, antisemitism and racism, while saying that as operators of public venues, they are bound by the First Amendment and cannot deny access based on political ideology or viewpoint.

The Kia Center’s published policies prohibit signs larger than 11 by 17 inches and signs containing “indecent or derogatory comments/images” or political statements. The rules also allow security personnel to inspect items and prohibit anything deemed inappropriate for crowd safety.

Legal Affairs Sports
Jessica Russak-Hoffman
Jessica Russak-Hoffman Jessica Russak-Hoffman
Jessica Russak-Hoffman is a reporter for JNS in Seattle.
EXPLORE JNS
CEO of Meta Platforms Mark Zuckerberg attends a meeting on artificial intelligence in the East Room of the White House in Washington, D.C., on Sept. 29, 2026. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images.
U.S. News
Dem, GOP senators demand answers from Meta on Jew-hating bot networks
“We cannot continue to play catch up as foreign agents and extremists abuse American social media platforms to spread hate and sow discord on American soil and across the globe,” Sens. James Lankford and Jackie Rosen told Mark Zuckerberg.
September 29, 2026 04:04 PM
UAE president Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al-Nahyan delivers a speech during during a gala dinner at the official presidential residence at the Spreebogen in Berlin on Sept. 10, 2026. Photo by Omer Messinger/POOL/AFP via Getty Images.
Israel News
For first time, Israel, United Arab Emirates acknowledge Netanyahu visit
In May, the Israeli Prime Minister’s Office said that the premier secretly visited the Gulf state.
September 28, 2026 05:37 PM
Andrew Bernard
Ben-Gvir
Israel News
Ben-Gvir: ‘We are the masters of the Temple Mount’
Hamas “wanted to win. We defeated them, first and foremost here on the Temple Mount,” Israel’s national security minister said.
Sept. 28, 2026
David Isaac
Chairs propped up on desks in an empty classroom. Credit: Taken/Pixabay.
U.S. News
EXCLUSIVE: Emails reveal LA public school teacher saying no other views on ‘ongoing genocide in Palestine’
Mika Hackner of NAVI told JNS that “it is not the role of a teacher to bring their own personal political views into the classroom.”
Sept. 28, 2026
Aaron Bandler
Breaking News
15:07
Judge allows lawsuit against Jewish Miami Beach mayor after police question woman over Facebook post
15:07
‘Money can’t buy values,’ Israeli envoy in NY says of Mamdani Jew-hatred strategy
13:46
US federal agency releases $300 million for security grants to houses of worship, nonprofits
13:21
Iranian currency reportedly falls to record low
13:17
New Mamdani Jew-hatred plan ‘fails to address a central issue that the mayor himself has perpetuated,’ Jewish groups said
11:39
Mamdani releases what he says is NYC’s first strategy on Jew-hatred
11:21
Conservative synagogue in Michigan to be first stop of Leo Terrell ‘American tour against hate’
10:53
Mamdani helped distribute food in Queens for Sukkot holiday
10:17
Cornell young dem socialists lead ‘from river to the sea’ chant, praise ‘student intifada’ at talk with AOC
07:00
AG backs disqualifying Balad head Abu Shehadeh from race
06:19
Israeli envoy on son wounded in terror attack: ‘We need a miracle’
05:20
Thousands arrive at Hebron’s Cave of the Patriarchs for Sukkot prayers
05:02
McGurk book details Biden clashes with Netanyahu over Iran attack
04:02
IDF video shows Hamas terrorist forcing boy to haul machine gun in Gaza
04:00
Three-quarters of Israeli Jews think 15-point Gaza plan will fail
03:37
Gallant: Israel killed Hezbollah terrorist who suspected pagers
03:15
UK top diplomat vows ‘reset’ on Israel, Gaza
02:58
Netanyahu denies reports Egypt warned of impending Oct. 7 attack
02:54
2 US fighter squadrons land in Israeli Air Force base
02:53
US lawmaker urges boycott penalties over Dutch customs checks
02:37
Netherlands summons Israeli ambassador
02:31
Ex-Shin Bet chief Ronen Bar to sue Netanyahu over Oct. 7 allegations
02:16
Israel eliminates northern Gaza Hamas brigade leader
01:39
Israeli security forces clash with over 100 Israeli rioters in Palestinian village
00:07
CENTCOM rejects Iranian claim of control over Strait of Hormuz
23:06
Iranian MP warns regional governments’ ‘palaces’ could be targets in next war
14:44
Anti-Israel protesters used misleading info to register for LA synagogue event, amended suit alleges
14:43
US-Iran talks continuing in New York: Iranian state media
14:21
‘NY Times’ games engineering director reportedly shot dead in Bay Area parking lot
11:43
UN adviser Albanese apologizes for saying Jews were called ‘Muslims’ in Nazi camps
08:59
Iranian embassy denies link to thwarted terror attack near UK airbase
08:42
Greece: United Hatzalah joins search for missing Modi’in man
08:33
Counter Terrorism Policing: Five British nationals held on suspicion of terror plot near RAF base
08:13
Miliband tells pro-Palestinian Labour Party members: ‘You were right’
07:51
Israel Police arrests suspect in pepper-spraying of Christian boy, 9
07:29
Tens of thousands attend Sukkot Priestly Blessing at Western Wall
07:01
PMO will neither confirm nor deny Netanyahu UAE trip
06:50
15 families move into Samaria’s new Kerem Hillel neighborhood
06:29
IDF military court extends remand of terror suspects in Samaria tunnel probe
06:08
Israel blasts UN’s Fletcher for bowing to Iranian foreign minister
05:47
Israeli ministry warns travelers to Netherlands of baggage checks
05:26
Ben-Gvir confronts Hamas arch-terrorist in prison
05:04
UK defense chief: Britain regularly thwarts Iranian threats
04:38
Israel reprimands Spain over minister’s ‘from the river to the sea’ remarks
04:14
Herzog to open presidential sukkah to Israeli public
03:55
Dutch PM pulled offstage as Hamas supporters disrupt speech
03:32
Canadian man charged over antisemitic death threats in livestream
03:11
Dutch university suspends Palestinian student who claimed involvement in Oct. 7
02:51
Huckabee joins Jerusalem mayor for Sukkot festivities
02:28
US sites in Britain may face heightened risk, embassy warns
More Updates
JNS TV
Netanyahu UNGA United Nations General Assembly 2026
JNS TV / Israel Undiplomatic
Netanyahu’s UN speech exposes the failure of ‘land for peace’
September 28, 2026 05:36 AM
Ruthie Blum, Mark Regev
COLUMNS
Jennifer Kouzi. Credit: Courtesy.
CAMERA: Eye on the Media
Motaz Azaiza and the curious case of media silence
Jennifer Kouzi
James Sinkinson. Credit: Courtesy.
Opinion
Kraft dumps Macklemore from Sheeran tour: Cancel culture or good business?
James Sinkinson