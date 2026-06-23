More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
News   U.S. News

US Supreme Court reinstates conviction in Etan Patz 1979 murder case

The justices said the appeals court “exceeded its authority” in overturning suspect’s conviction.

JNS Staff
Etan Patz, 1978
A photo of Etan Patz taken by his father, Stanley K. Patz, on Sept. 16, 1978. Source: Wikimedia Commons.
(June 23, 2026 / JNS)

The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday reinstated the conviction of Pedro Hernandez in the kidnapping and murder case of 6-year-old Etan Patz, who disappeared in downtown Manhattan in 1979.

New York prosecutors had appealed against a federal appeals court decision from July 2025 that overturned the verdict.

The court accepted the appeal in a 6-3 vote, with three left-wing justices dissenting, the Associated Press reported.

The first trial of Hernandez, 64, in 2015 ended in a mistrial.

In his 2017 re-trial, he was convicted and handed 25 years to life in state prison.

“In a shocking ruling,” a three-judge panel of the 2nd Circuit Court of Appeals decided last year that Hernandez should be given a new trial or go free, the New York Post reported at the time.

The appeals court ruled that the judge had improperly instructed the jury when they asked him how to deal with the fact that Hernandez confessed before he was read his Miranda rights.

In the appeal to the Supreme Court, Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg branded the basis for overturning the conviction “a slender reed” that ignored a five-month-long trial with 66 witnesses, AP reported.

The justices agreed in an unsigned opinion.

“The Second Circuit exceeded its authority in holding that Hernandez is entitled to relief,” the justices wrote.

Commending the Supreme Court’s decision, Bragg said, “It’s impossible to imagine the pain of losing a child, waiting so long for justice and having to brace for more proceedings.”

AP quoted Hernandez’s attorneys Harvey Fishbein and Alice Fontier as saying: “We firmly believe that an innocent man is in jail for a crime that he did not commit.”

Hernandez didn’t become a suspect until 2012, when police received a tip that he had appeared to confess during a prayer group to killing a child in New York, the Post reported.

Hernandez said he enticed Patz to the basement of his bodega (convenience store) near the boy’s bus stop in Manhattan by promising him a soda. He admitted strangling Etan until he went limp in a videotaped confession, the Post reported.

“Prosecutors said that Mr. Hernandez had a history of sexually abusing a family member, drug use and domestic violence,” The New York Times reported.

Although the police put hundreds of detectives on the case, Patz’s body has never been found.

Diaspora Jewry
JNS Staff
JNS Staff JNS Staff
See more from JNS Staff
EXPLORE JNS
The Children of October 7
Israel News
Montana Tucker: Staying silent on Israel is not an option
“As long as I have a voice, I will use it for Israel and the Jewish people,” said the U.S. influencer.
June 23, 2026
Etgar Lefkovits
Mosab Hassan Yousef speaks at the second JNS International Policy Summit in Jerusalem, Israel on June 23, 2026. Photo credit: JNS
Israel News
‘Green Prince’ blasts Trump’s role in Iran war
The former Hamas insider said U.S. intervention disrupted Israel’s momentum against Tehran.
June 23, 2026
Canaan Lidor
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu speaks to reservist IDF officers on June 18, 2026. Maayan Toaf/GPO.
Israel News
Netanyahu: Israel must achieve ‘weapons independence’
“I greatly appreciate the support we have received from our American friends, but we must free ourselves from dependence,” the premier said.
June 23, 2026
JNS Staff
Hamas terrorist Sabai Zaher Abd al-Hamid Abu Hasna alongside former Israeli hostage Omer Shem Tov, February 2025. Credit: Israel Defense Forces' Spokesperson's Unit.
Israel News
IDF strike kills Gaza terrorist who held Israeli hostage
Abu Hasna took part in holding Omer Shem Tov, who was taken by Hamas gunmen at the Nova festival on Oct. 7, 2023.
June 23, 2026
International Atomic Energy Agency headquarters in Vienna, Austria. Credit: IAEA.
World News
Iran: ‘No plans’ to allow IAEA officials to inspect nuclear sites
The statement came a day after U.S. Vice President JD Vance said Tehran had agreed to invite inspectors back.
June 23, 2026
JNS Staff
Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf meets with Pakistan's army chief Field Marshal Asim Munir in Tehran, May 23, 2026. Photo by Hamed Malekpour/ICANA News Agency via Getty Images.
World News
Tehran’s chief negotiator: Strait of Hormuz won’t return to pre-war status
“Iran will administer the strait,” Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf said.
June 23, 2026
JNS Staff
JNS TV
JNS Summit Day 3: Winning the fight for Israel and the Jewish people
Benny Gantz, JNS editor-in-chief Jonathan S. Tobin, Gilad Erdan, Mosab Hassan Yousef, Nissim Black and leading voices in security, diplomacy, media, law and Jewish communal affairs headline the summit’s third day in Jerusalem.
June 22, 2026 10:01 AM
THE COLUMN
Moshe Phillips. Credit: Courtesy.
Column
Extremism uncovered at American wing of UNRWA
Moshe Phillips
Ben Cohen. Credit: Courtesy.
Global Focus
Make no mistake: A peace deal with Tehran is a blow to Jewish security worldwide
Ben Cohen