More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
News   U.S. News

Young professionals pack Passover care packages for Holocaust survivors in NYC

“Many volunteers have never had the chance to meet a survivor in person, and hearing their stories firsthand makes the impact of their work tangible,” an organizer told JNS.

Mar. 26, 2026
Rebecca Szlechter

Young professionals pack Passover care packages for Holocaust survivors in NYC

JNS original reporting, analysis and opinion pieces are available for republication. Articles not produced by JNS, as identified in the byline, are not eligible for republication.

We offer a limited trial license that allows publishers to republish up to three JNS articles, online or in print, at no cost. JNS retains any and all right, title and interest in all of its intellectual property and other rights.

To republish, copy the HTML using the button provided. This includes the JNS tracking pixel, all paragraph styling and hyperlinks, the author byline and clear credit to Jewish News Syndicate (JNS), all of which must be included in the republished article.

Images and video content are not included in the HTML code or article text, but you are authorized to use photographs from the following sources: Flash90, public domain, Creative Commons licensed images, and any photographs credited to JNS, provided that all applicable attribution and licensing conditions are observed.

If you’re interested in republishing JNS content on a regular basis, complete this form to get started.
Donations Passover Holocaust survivors
Volunteers prepare donations for Holocaust survivors in New York City ahead of Passover in a program of B’nai B’rith International and Blue Card Fund, March 25, 2026. Photo by Rebecca Szlechter.
( Mar. 26, 2026 / JNS )

As the grandson of a Holocaust survivor, it was particularly meaningful for Elliot Horlick to assemble Passover care packages for survivors in Manhattan on Wednesday.

“My grandma and her siblings are all survivors,” the Long Island native, 32, told JNS. “Especially after Oct. 7, I was looking for more ways to give back to the Jewish community.”

Horlick, who was one of about 15 young professionals to volunteer in B’nai B’rith International’s Project HOPE, or Help Our People Everywhere, told JNS that the phrase “never forget” has become less of a slogan and more of a meaningful sentence that has applicability.”

He and other volunteers in the program, a partnership with the nonprofit Blue Card Fund, packed kosher-for-Passover items, supplied in part by the Met Council, which will be distributed to survivors across the New York City area leading up to the holiday.

Organizers said that the initiative aims to ensure that survivors can observe the holiday with dignity while staying connected to the broader Jewish community.

Noemi Kohn addressed those assembled at the event and talked about growing up in Hungary during World War II and about hiding from the Nazis in a nunnery and an orphanage.

Donations Passover Holocaust survivors
Volunteers prepare donations for Holocaust survivors in New York City ahead of Passover in a program of B’nai B’rith International and Blue Card Fund, March 25, 2026. Photo by Rebecca Szlechter.

“We were so sure that nothing could happen in Hungary. We felt safe, but everything changed suddenly,” she told the group. “If we forget what happened, very bad things will come.”

Kohn told the group that many survivors receive assistance, but financial challenges remain, particularly for those living on fixed incomes.

“It’s a little difficult for survivors,” she said. “Many live on very limited income.” Due to groups like Blue Card, she added, “I don’t think we’re forgotten.”

Seeing young volunteers step forward to help “warms my heart,” Kohn added.

Many Holocaust survivors in the United States live below the poverty line and face ongoing expenses for healthcare, housing and daily living, organizers said.

“We’re a nonprofit organization that aids Holocaust survivors all across the U.S. with any kind of financial needs that they have,” Maya Gavriel, a program coordinator at the Blue Card Fund, told JNS.

“Most of the Holocaust survivors that we help are below the poverty line,” she said. “We assist with everything from medical and dental bills to things like stair lifts or hearing aids, really any request.”

Donations Passover Holocaust survivors
Noemi Kohn, a Holocaust survivors, speaks to volunteers who prepared donations for Holocaust survivors in New York City ahead of Passover in a program of B’nai B’rith International and Blue Card Fund, March 25, 2026. Photo by Rebecca Szlechter.

Gavriel told JNS that it is “really powerful” to connect volunteers and survivors.”

“Many volunteers have never had the chance to meet a survivor in person, and hearing their stories firsthand makes the impact of their work tangible,” she said. “I hope participants take these stories with them and share them within their own communities, inspiring others to get involved.”

“You go in every day knowing your work helps people, but something like this makes it real,” Gavriel said. “Hearing stories directly and seeing the community come together really boosts my passion for this work.”

Elisabeth Krebs, associate director of programs at B’nai B’rith, said at the event that the group was “thrilled” to work with Blue Card.

“We are very grateful for the connection and bringing Holocaust survivors to our programs and sharing their stories with your generations, which is really more important than anything else right now,” she told attendees, who were in their 20s and 30s. “Really hearing those stories, repeating them and passing them down.”

Donations Passover Holocaust survivors
Volunteers prepare donations for Holocaust survivors in New York City ahead of Passover in a program of B’nai B’rith International and Blue Card Fund, March 25, 2026. Photo by Rebecca Szlechter.

Met Council provided the food for this project. “We’ll be packing about 50 bags that will be delivered through Blue Card,” Krebs said.

“If people were to take one thing away from tonight, it should be sticking together and giving back to the Jewish community,” Horlick told JNS. “This is a great way to come together, support survivors and make a real difference.”

Jewish and Israeli Holidays Holocaust
Rebecca Szlechter
Rebecca Szlechter Rebecca Szlechter
Rebecca Szlechter is a senior at Binghamton University majoring in journalism. She has written for Israeli media.
EXPLORE JNS
Epic Fury US Navy
U.S. News
Americans divided along party lines on Iran war, Pew report finds
While Democrats broadly oppose the strikes on Iran, about seven in ten Republicans approve, a new Pew report finds.
Mar. 26, 2026
UCLA
U.S. News
Lawsuit alleges that UCLA didn’t release documents on anti-Israel ‘poverty scholar’
Stacy Skankey, of the Goldwater Institute, said that “taxpayers have a right to know what is being taught and how much a university is paying for it.”
Mar. 26, 2026
Trump
U.S. News
Plurality of US voters say Iran war makes world less safe, per survey
A new Quinnipiac poll finds most voters also oppose U.S. military action against Iran and disapprove of U.S. President Donald Trump’s handling of the conflict, underscoring a sharp partisan divide.
Mar. 26, 2026
American Jewish Committee CEO Ted Deutch speaks at the group's annual seder for ambassadors in Washington, DC, March 25, 2026. Credit: AJC/Aryeh Schwartz.
U.S. News
American Jewish Committee hosts seder in Washington for diplomats from 75 countries
“At a time when Israel is under siege, this is a very, very powerful night,” Ted Deutch, CEO of the AJC, told JNS.
Mar. 26, 2026
Andrew Bernard
Julie Menin
U.S. News
NYC Council approves buffer zones around houses of worships, schools as part of legislative package against Jew-hatred
“The increase in hateful acts across the city is absolutely abhorrent, and we have to do something about it,” stated Julie Menin, the council speaker.
Mar. 26, 2026
Jessica Russak-Hoffman
School District of Philadelphia
U.S. News
Lawsuit alleges Education Dept failed to protect Jews in Philadelphia schools
“If the government wants credit for resolving discrimination complaints, it has to also do the hard part, which is enforcement,” Mark Goldfeder, of the National Jewish Advocacy Center, told JNS.
Mar. 26, 2026
Jessica Russak-Hoffman
U.S. President Donald Trump meets with Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman at the White House, on March 14, 2017. Credit: White House Photo/Shealah Craighead.
JNS TV / Axis of Truth
Is Saudi Arabia turning against Iran after escalating attacks?
Mar. 26, 2026
Emily Schrader
THE COLUMN
Mitchell Bard
Column
Is Trump about to betray Israel … again?
Mitchell Bard
Column
The very first matzah
Rabbi Yossy Goldman