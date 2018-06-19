WATCH: Murder an Israeli and become famous

PA officials at ceremony honoring the murderer:

“We are proud of this great man, this fighter, this leader, and raise our heads because of this man”

“The city of Tulkarem is honored to name this plaza after heroic prisoner fighter Maher Younes... We’ll remain loyal to our heroic prisoners who are the leaders of the future and honor guards of the entire Arab nation” The Maher Younes Plaza was named after one of the Israeli Arab terrorists who kidnapped and murdered Israeli soldier Avraham Bromberg Murder an Israeli and become famous - that is the repeated message from the Palestinian Authority to Palestinians.

The PA has reiterated this again by naming a plaza in the Palestinian town of Tulkarem after Israeli Arab terrorist prisoner Maher Younes who, together with his cousin, Karim Younes, kidnapped and murdered Israeli soldier Avraham Bromberg in 1980. Both murderers were sentenced to life imprisonment, which was commuted by former Israeli president Shimon Peres to 40 years.

“The Maher Younes Plaza” was inaugurated in Tulkarem in April at a ceremony that included scouts marching and playing music, and speeches by two PA officials: Tulkarem District Governor Issam Abu Bakr and Tulkarem Mayor Muhammad Yaqub. Terrorist Younes’ mother cut the inaugural ribbon to the plaza, and the terrorist’s sister gave a speech. The PA officials emphasized that Younes is “a great man” and “a hero":

Tulkarem District Governor Issam Abu Bakr: “We are proud of this great man, this fighter, this leader, Maher Younes, and raise our heads because of this man. This man, the cousin of Karim Younes (i.e., his accomplice in the murder) - they have spent over 35 years [in prison] for the Palestinian people, for the Palestinian people’s freedom. We are proud of them.”

Tulkarem Mayor Muhammad Yaqub: “The city of Tulkarem is honored to name this plaza after heroic prisoner fighter Maher Younes. The prisoner honors the city of Tulkarem, and not the opposite. The presence of a plaza named after him is a great honor for us. I say to the prisoner’s mother, and to his sister, that their tears are pearls on the crown of the future Palestinian state, Allah willing. We’ll continue to be committed, and we’ll remain loyal to our heroic prisoners who are the leaders of the future and honor guards of the entire Arab nation.” [Al-Salam, Palestinian internet TV channel, April 17, 2018] It is the family of terrorist prisoner Maher Younes that has funded the renovation and paving of the plaza, which the Tulkarem District Governor has authorized be used for the project: “The Tulkarem Municipality contributed a plaza that is located on one of the sidewalks near the refugee camp of Tulkarem on Nablus Street in the east of the city, at the decision and order of Tulkarem District Governor Issam Abu Bakr, and prisoner Younes’ family is funding its renovation and paving.” [Official PA daily Al-Hayat Al-Jadida, April 18, 2018] During his years in prison, Maher Younes has received a salary from the PA. Since his arrest in January 1983 and until today, May 2018 included, the PA has rewarded Younes with an estimated 1,443,700 shekels ($416,363). Possibly some of this money has been spent by his family on the new plaza named after him. The PA has paid the Younes cousins a combined total of at least 2,887,400 shekels ($832,726).

The full report can be read here.