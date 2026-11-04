47 years since Iranian militants seized US Embassy in Tehran
(Nov. 4, 2026 / JNS)
Wednesday marks 47 years since Iranian militants stormed the U.S. Embassy in Tehran on Nov. 4, 1979, taking dozens of Americans hostage in a crisis that lasted 444 days.
Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini endorsed the takeover the following day. Of the 66 Americans initially taken hostage, 52 remained in captivity until their release on Jan. 20, 1981.
On November 4, 1979, Iranian militants stormed the U.S. Embassy in Tehran and took Americans hostage. Ayatollah Khomeini endorsed the takeover, and 52 Americans were held for 444 days before their release on January 20, 1981.— StandWithUs (@StandWithUs) November 4, 2026
Since the Islamic Republic came to power, its leaders… pic.twitter.com/DUcNRVZdjY