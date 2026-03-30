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American University of Beirut moves classes online after Iranian threats

The shift comes after Tehran says will target U.S.-linked institutions in the Middle East.

Mar. 30, 2026
JNS Staff

American University of Beirut moves classes online after Iranian threats

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A student walks on the American University of Beirut campus, on June 1, 2020. Photo by Joseph Eid via Getty Images.
A student on the American University of Beirut campus, June 1, 2020. Photo by Joseph Eid via Getty Images.
( Mar. 30, 2026 / JNS )

The American University of Beirut said it will shift to remote operations on Monday and Tuesday following Iranian threats against U.S.-affiliated universities in the region.

AUB President Fadlo Khuri said in a statement on Sunday that while there was no evidence of a direct threat to the university or its medical centers, classes and exams would be held online “out of an abundance of caution.” Only essential personnel will be allowed on campus.

Khuri reaffirmed the university’s commitment to “peaceful self-determination and nonviolence,” urging that educational and healthcare institutions be spared from regional conflict.

The American University of Madaba (Jordan) and the American University of Sharjah (UAE) also switched to remote learning.

Iran Middle East Education
JNS Staff
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