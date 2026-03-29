More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
News   Israel News

Netanyahu orders IDF to expand security zone in Southern Lebanon

Israeli premier aims to prevent attacks and push the Hezbollah threat farther from northern border amid ongoing multi-front war.

Mar. 29, 2026
JNS Staff

Netanyahu orders IDF to expand security zone in Southern Lebanon

JNS original reporting, analysis and opinion pieces are available for republication. Articles not produced by JNS, as identified in the byline, are not eligible for republication.

We offer a limited trial license that allows publishers to republish up to three JNS articles, online or in print, at no cost. JNS retains any and all right, title and interest in all of its intellectual property and other rights.

To republish, copy the HTML using the button provided. This includes the JNS tracking pixel, all paragraph styling and hyperlinks, the author byline and clear credit to Jewish News Syndicate (JNS), all of which must be included in the republished article.

Images and video content are not included in the HTML code or article text, but you are authorized to use photographs from the following sources: Flash90, public domain, Creative Commons licensed images, and any photographs credited to JNS, provided that all applicable attribution and licensing conditions are observed.

If you’re interested in republishing JNS content on a regular basis, complete this form to get started.
An Israeli military helicopter flies near the Israeli border with Lebanon, during the war with Iran and Hezbollah and ongoing missile fire toward Israel, March 28, 2026. Photo by Ayal Margolin/Flash90.
An Israeli military helicopter flies near the Israeli border with Lebanon, during the war with Iran and Hezbollah and ongoing missile fire toward Israel, March 28, 2026. Photo by Ayal Margolin/Flash90.
Ayal Margolin/Flash90
( Mar. 29, 2026 / JNS )

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Sunday that he had instructed the Israel Defense Forces to “further expand the existing security zone” on the Lebanese side of the border with Israel to “finally thwart the threat of invasion and to keep anti-tank missile fire away.”

Until 2000, Israel had maintained a buffer zone in Southern Lebanon, together with the now-defunct South Lebanon Army, a predominantly Christian entity with recruits from the Maronite minority of Lebanon. After the 2000 IDF pullout, Hezbollah became one of the best-armed terror groups in the world, capable of sustained fighting with the IDF.

“It must be understood that [slain Hezbollah leader Hassan] Nasrallah created a great force here. He believed that with this force he would destroy us. We eliminated Nasrallah. We eliminated thousands of Hezbollah terrorists, and above all, we eliminated the enormous threat of 150,000 missiles and rockets, which were intended to destroy Israeli cities,” Netanyahu said. “But Hezbollah still has a residual ability to launch rockets at us.”

Netanyahu said he’d discussed with the heads of the IDF Northern Command “ways to remove this threat as well,” though he added that he “cannot share these discussions.” The premier added “that we are determined to fundamentally change this situation in the north.”

In a short address announcing the security buffer push, Netanyahu also provided an overview of what he presented as the achievements of the war against Iran and its proxies since the Hamas-led Oct. 7, 2023, massacre.

“We are in a multi-front campaign. We are striking with tremendous force at Iran and its proxies. We are bringing about tremendous achievements, achievements that are creating visible cracks in the terrorist regime in Tehran.”

Iran, Netanyahu said, “is not the same Iran, Hezbollah is not the same Hezbollah, and Hamas is not the same Hamas. These are no longer terrorist armies that threaten our existence—these are defeated enemies, fighting for their survival.”

Instead of those entities surprising Israel, “we are surprising them. We are the active party, we are the attacking party, we are the initiating side—and we are deep in their territory,” he said.

Netanyahu recalled that shortly after the Oct. 7 Hamas invasion, he’d said that “we would change the face of the Middle East, and we did it. But we also changed our security concept. We are initiating, we are attacking, and we have created three security belts deep in enemy territory.”

In Syria, he said, the buffer extends from the crest of Mount Hermon to the Yarmouk River; in Gaza, to more than half of the Strip. “And in Lebanon, I have now instructed to further expand the existing security zone,” Netanyahu said.

Operation Roaring Lion/Epic Fury
JNS Staff
EXPLORE JNS
Christmas
Israel News
Herzog: Cardinal blocked from Jerusalem church for his safety
Prime Minister’s Office announced effort to allow Christians access to places of worship on Easter despite emergency measures due to Iran war.
Mar. 29, 2026
JNS Staff
Laurent Nuñez. Photo courtesy of the government of France.
World News
France probes Paris bomb plot, possible Iran link
Interior minister cites suspected tie to U.S.-Israel operation as arrests point to recruitment network targeting Jewish and Western sites.
Mar. 29, 2026
JNS Staff
Antisemitism
Sa’ar hails decision to extradite Panama plane bombing mastermind
The Israeli foreign minister calls Venezuela’s approval of suspect’s extradition a “significant breakthrough” in 1994 airliner bombing case.
Mar. 29, 2026
JNS Staff
USS Tripoli amphibious assault ship (archive). Photo: US Navy
U.S. News
US ground force arrives near Iran
Some 3,500 sailors and Marines reach the Middle East, with additional forces on the way. The number could reach 10,000 troops.
Mar. 29, 2026
ILH Staff
Israeli Air Force fighter jets take off and land during “Roaring Lion,” an operation the military says aims to deliver a heavy blow to the Iranian regime and remove long-term threats to Israel. Credit: Israeli Air Force.
Israel News
IDF ‘continues to deepen’ strikes on regime assets in Iran
Among the targets was a central facility used by Iran’s Defense Ministry to produce key components for ballistic missiles, according to the Israeli military.
Mar. 29, 2026
A car approaches Glen Eira Road in Ripponlea, Melbourne, Australia. Photo credit: Google Maps.
Antisemitism
Car allegedly swerves at Jews in Melbourne, suspects sought
Police hunt driver and accomplices after the suspected antisemitic attack.
Mar. 29, 2026
Canaan Lidor
An oil facility on Khark Island on the shore of the Persian Gulf, March 12, 2017. Photo by Atta Kenare/AFP via Getty Images.
JNS TV / True East
How Trump used strategic chokepoints to pressure Iran and China
Mar. 29, 2026
Doron Spielman
THE COLUMN
Column
Israel’s sniveling classes are in the minority
Ruthie Blum
Ben Cohen. Credit: Courtesy.
Column
Making the Arab case for Israel
Ben Cohen