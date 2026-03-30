IDF strikes ‘critical components’ of Iranian terror infrastructure in Tehran

The Israel Defense Forces is continuing to attack “infrastructure of the Iranian terror regime throughout Tehran,” the military announced on Monday morning.

On Sunday, dozens of Israeli Air Force fighter jets carried out a wave of strikes targeting the Islamic Republic’s weapons production capabilities, the IDF said.

“During these strikes, over 120 munitions were launched toward sites used for the research, development and production of weapons,” it said.

Among the targets were a facility for the development of “critical components” for ballistic missiles; an Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps center for research and development of missile systems and satellite launchers; another military research, development and weapons production site; sites used to store and launch ballistic missiles; and aerial defense systems.

“Over the past 24 hours, more than 150 fighter jets have struck weapons production sites across Tehran,” stated the IDF, adding, “The strikes on the regime’s military industries in Tehran are ongoing.”

Separately, the military conducted over 140 strikes targeting the regime’s firepower and missile arrays across central and western Iran.

As part of dozens of sorties, IAF jets hit “infrastructure sites of the Iranian regime, including ballistic missile storage and launch sites, which pose an imminent threat to the State of Israel,” according to the statement.

“The IDF continues to operate relentlessly against the regime’s ballistic missile array, with the aim of reducing the scope of fire directed at Israeli civilians,” added the military.