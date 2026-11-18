Bolivia’s Congress launched a new parliamentary group on Wednesday dedicated to building closer ties with Israel.

The move comes less than a year after the renewal of diplomatic relations between the two countries, which had been severed by the South American nation over the war in Gaza.

“We are proud to launch the Israel Allies Caucus in Bolivia as we work to expand parliamentary cooperation, promote shared values, and build stronger ties between our two nations,” said Bolivian Senator Leonardo Roca.

“This is a meaningful opportunity to deepen the relationship between Bolivia and Israel in promoting friendship, shared values, and stronger cooperation between our countries,” said Bolivian Deputy Mario Herrera.

‘New chapter’ in relations

For nearly two decades, Bolivia maintained a hostile stance toward Israel, severing diplomatic relations in 2009 and again in 2023 under successive socialist governments.

The two countries formally restored full diplomatic relations on Dec. 9, 2025, after President Rodrigo Paz’s election, opening a new chapter of renewed cooperation, amid a wave of conservative victories on the continent.

The new bicameral parliamentary group in the Bolivian Congress is the latest in a network of nearly 70 Israel caucuses worldwide run under the aegis of the Washington, D.C.-based Israel Allies Foundation and comprising more than 1,700 legislators combined.

The faith-based powerhouse has made major inroads in Latin America over the past several years amid closer governmental ties with the United States and Israel. It has also been active in Western Europe despite the harsh anti-Israel sentiment on the continent, and is planning upcoming parliamentary groups in Spain and France after the countries respective elections.

“The establishment of the Israel Allies Caucus in Bolivia is particularly significant at this historic moment, following the recent restoration of diplomatic relations between our two countries,” said Leopoldo Martinez, South America director of the Israel Allies Foundation.

“It will strengthen Bolivia-Israel relations and serve as a platform to advance legislation against antisemitism and terrorism, while building stronger parliamentary support for Israel throughout Latin America.”

“This bicameral initiative strengthens parliamentary support for Israel across Latin America and shows once again that faith-based diplomacy delivers results,” said Josh Reinstein, president of the Israel Allies Foundation.

