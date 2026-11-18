Israel’s Knesset voted on Tuesday to replace Knesset Speaker Amir Ohana with Matan Kahana of Gadi Eisenkot’s Yashar party.

Kahana received 66 votes, while Likud’s candidate, Ofir Katz, received 52 in a separate ballot. The result gives Eisenkot’s bloc, which has yet to form a government, control over the parliamentary agenda while Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu continues to lead Israel’s caretaker government.

The maneuver represents a fundamental distortion of Israel’s parliamentary system, made possible by extraordinary judicial interference in the legislature in March 2020.

A majority that cannot govern

Following the Oct. 27 election, Netanyahu’s bloc holds 53 seats, while Eisenkot’s four-party alliance controls just 48.

Eisenkot’s parliamentary majority of 67 depends entirely on the 19 seats held by the Arab-majority Ra’am and Joint List factions.

Without those seats, Eisenkot cannot replace the speaker or advance his legislative agenda.

Yet those same Arab parties present insurmountable political obstacles to forming a governing coalition.

During the Nov. 10 inauguration of the 26th Knesset, most Arab lawmakers walked out before the playing of Israel’s national anthem. Ra’am chairman Mansour Abbas remained in the chamber.

The demonstration highlighted the profound ideological divide between the Arab factions and the Zionist parties seeking to replace Netanyahu.

Joint List chairman Yousef Jabareen has repeatedly declined to designate Hamas a terrorist organization. During recent consultations with Israeli President Isaac Herzog, Abbas similarly refused to answer directly when asked whether he considered Hamas a terrorist organization.

Yisrael Beiteinu chairman Avigdor Liberman publicly challenged his political allies following the anthem walkout, questioning whether these were the parties with which they intended to form a government.

Nevertheless, Eisenkot’s bloc is willing to rely on those same parties to seize control of the legislature.

Coalition partners when convenient

This is the central contradiction.

The anti-Netanyahu parties are unwilling to form a government with the Arab factions whose votes provide their parliamentary majority.

They understand that a coalition dependent on parties whose representatives reject fundamental aspects of Israel’s Jewish national identity and refuse to unequivocally condemn Hamas as a terrorist organization would be unacceptable to much of the Israeli public.

Yet they are willing to accept those same votes to install a speaker and advance legislation.

They want the political benefits of a governing majority without the responsibility—or political consequences—of forming one.

Legislating without governing

The Knesset speaker exercises substantial authority over parliamentary proceedings, including the legislative agenda.

Eisenkot’s bloc intends to use that authority to reverse judicial reforms, advance legislation limiting Netanyahu’s political future and reshape investigations into the failures surrounding the Hamas massacre of Oct. 7, 2023.

These are consequential legislative initiatives being advanced by parties that have not established a governing coalition.

Instead, Israel faces the prospect of a caretaker government pursuing one agenda while an opposition-controlled legislature pursues another.

This is precisely the institutional dysfunction that Israel’s Knesset legal adviser warned against six years ago.

The Supreme Court’s 2020 precedent

Following Israel’s March 2020 election, Benny Gantz’s Blue and White party assembled a parliamentary majority opposed to Netanyahu but could not form a governing coalition.

The opposition sought to replace Likud’s Yuli Edelstein as Knesset speaker, enabling it to advance legislation that could prevent Netanyahu, then facing criminal indictments, from forming another government.

Edelstein refused to schedule an immediate vote on his replacement.

Crucially, Edelstein was not violating the explicit legal timetable governing the election of a new speaker.

Article 2(b) of the Knesset Rules of Procedure established that a new speaker must be elected no later than the date the Knesset convened to establish a government.

The provision established a deadline. It did not require an immediate vote following an election.

Edelstein maintained that he was entitled to wait until the composition of the next governing coalition became clear.

The opposition petitioned the Supreme Court, which unanimously ordered him to hold the vote by March 25.

The court was not enforcing an explicit statutory requirement that Edelstein hold the vote immediately. It was imposing its own interpretation of how the legislature should exercise discretion granted under its existing rules.

The justices determined that delaying the vote undermined democratic principles and exceeded the permissible limits of the speaker’s authority.

In doing so, they substituted judicial judgment for the Knesset’s established parliamentary timetable.

A warning that proved prophetic

During the proceedings, then-Knesset Legal Adviser Eyal Yinon warned that replacing the speaker before establishing a governing coalition could destabilize the parliamentary system.

“We’ll have a crisis every other day of opposition factions trying to foil the government. It will be impossible,” Yinon told the court.

He described the maneuver as “planting a bug in the system.”

The Supreme Court nevertheless ordered the vote.

Rather than personally implement the directive, Edelstein resigned, denouncing the ruling as “gross and audacious interference on the part of the judicial authority in the affairs of the elected legislative authority.”

His resignation did not prevent the parliamentary process from continuing.

The precedent had been established: A parliamentary majority could compel the replacement of a speaker before forming a government, with the judiciary empowered to override the speaker’s procedural discretion.

The critical difference between 2020 and today

Following Edelstein’s resignation, Benny Gantz was elected Knesset speaker on March 26, 2020.

Within hours, Gantz announced his decision to pursue a unity government with Netanyahu, abandoning his previous efforts to establish a government supported by the anti-Netanyahu parliamentary majority.

The formal coalition agreement was signed on April 20, and Gantz subsequently resigned as speaker to allow the installation of a new speaker representing the governing coalition.

In other words, the anomalous parliamentary arrangement created by the Supreme Court’s intervention was quickly overtaken by an agreement to form a government.

Today, there is no comparable development.

Eisenkot’s bloc has not signaled any intention of forming a unity coalition with Netanyahu.

Instead, it intends to control the legislative agenda while remaining outside the government.

The very scenario Yinon warned against in 2020 is now becoming reality.

Judicial interference in the legislature

Basic Law: The Knesset, Section 19, establishes that the legislature determines its own procedures, subject to law and its adopted rules.

That provision reflects the fundamental principle of separation of powers.

The judiciary interprets and enforces the law. The legislature manages its internal parliamentary proceedings within the established legal framework.

Had Edelstein violated an explicit statutory deadline, judicial intervention would have presented a different constitutional question.

But no such deadline had passed.

Instead, the Supreme Court determined that the discretion granted to the speaker should be restricted according to the justices’ interpretation of democratic necessity.

The court effectively transformed parliamentary discretion into a judicially enforceable obligation, undermining the legislature’s institutional independence.

Governing without a government

Unlike Edelstein, Ohana did not challenge the precedent. Following a request supported by 67 lawmakers, he scheduled Tuesday’s vote.

Kahana was elected with the support of Eisenkot’s bloc and Arab-party lawmakers.

In his inaugural remarks, Kahana pledged that the Knesset would respect the authority of the courts.

The irony is unmistakable.

A speaker installed before the formation of a governing coalition, through a process enabled by judicial intervention, immediately reaffirmed judicial authority.

A functioning parliamentary democracy requires more than assembling 61 votes against an incumbent prime minister. It requires assembling a coalition capable of governing.

Eisenkot’s bloc has not done so.

Instead, it is relying on 19 Arab-party seats to exercise legislative authority while refusing to establish a government supported by those same parties.

The opposition wants to govern through legislation without first meeting the minimum requirement of forming a government.

Six years after the Supreme Court intervened in the legislature’s internal proceedings, Israel faces precisely the institutional dysfunction that its own Knesset legal adviser warned would follow.

And the Supreme Court bears direct responsibility for establishing the precedent that made it possible.