U.S. Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee in a Nov. 12 interview rejected claims that Israel cost Republicans the midterm elections, urged Israel to step up its social media efforts to win over young Americans and said Washington would work with whichever Israeli leader manages to form a governing coalition.

In the interview with The Press Service of Israel (TPS-IL), Huckabee also addressed Iran, prospects for expanding the Abraham Accords and France’s treatment of an Israeli regional leader from Samaria.

Huckabee dismissed claims that Israel was a major factor in the Republican Party’s disappointing midterm election results, arguing that economic concerns and low voter turnout among evangelicals were far more significant.

“Israel was not the reason the midterm elections yielded disappointing results for the Republicans,” Huckabee told TPS-IL. “If you look at the actual data, exit polls showed that only 17% of evangelicals turned out to vote last week. There is no voting bloc more critical to a Republican victory than American evangelicals, who represent 80 million people. If they turn out to vote in large numbers, the Republicans win; if they stay home, the Republicans lose.”

Huckabee argued that economic concerns, rather than Israel, dominated voters’ priorities. He acknowledged that the war may have influenced perceptions of the economy, particularly through media coverage linking it to higher fuel and food prices, but rejected the suggestion that Israel was a primary concern for American voters.

“The real reason was that the Republicans failed to provide even their own supporters with a compelling reason to go out and vote for them,” he said.

Despite controlling the White House, Senate and House of Representatives, Republicans struggled to demonstrate what they had accomplished for ordinary Americans, Huckabee argued.

“The Democrats, by contrast, were energized. They turned out in droves, and they did so with enthusiasm. Enthusiasm wins elections; apathy does not.”

Winning back young Americans

Huckabee told TPS-IL that Israel must take a more active role in shaping its image among Americans, particularly younger generations, who increasingly rely on social media for information.

“If you look at the data, the most significant shift in perceptions of Israel is occurring among young Americans. Where do they get their news? Exclusively from TikTok, Instagram, and Twitter,” the ambassador said.

He stressed that Israel needed to engage more aggressively on these platforms, particularly among Americans under 35, and present its case using facts and concrete examples.

“You have a compelling story to tell,” Huckabee said, pointing to Israel’s economic performance during wartime, rising stock market values since Oct. 7 and significantly higher per capita income compared with neighboring countries.

He also highlighted the growth of Israel’s Christian population, contrasting it with the decline of Christian communities elsewhere in the Middle East.

“Most people are unaware of this,” he said.

U.S. will work with any Israeli government

Turning to Israel’s political future, Huckabee stressed that the close relationship between Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and U.S. President Donald Trump would not determine Washington’s approach to the next Israeli government.

“The United States does not choose the government for Israel; the people do. Whatever the outcome, we are committed to working with the government that is formed,” he told TPS-IL.

“This is an important relationship for us. I think the hardest part for us is waiting to see how things unfold,” Huckabee said, explaining that Israeli election night was only the beginning of a political process, unlike in the United States, where the winner is generally known once the polls close.

Further Iran strike remains possible

Addressing Iran’s nuclear ambitions, Huckabee said he could not rule out further U.S. military action if pressure failed to convince Tehran to abandon its pursuit of nuclear weapons.

“It is very possible that we will reach that point—if the Iranians fail to grasp what the president has already made unequivocally clear regarding their acquisition of nuclear weapons. The United States’ position is that Iran must not possess nuclear weapons,” he said.

Huckabee stressed that Trump had consistently maintained this position, adding that both the president and Secretary of State Marco Rubio had reiterated that the military option remained available.

He also argued that the decision to confront Iran was driven by national security rather than domestic political considerations.

“Over the past 47 years, thousands of Americans have been killed by the Iranians—some directly, and others as a result of weapons supplied to their proxies,” Huckabee said. “People often forget that 48 American citizens were murdered on Oct. 7, and 18 were taken hostage.”

Even if the Iranian issue cost Trump the midterm elections, the president “would still make the exact same decision again—because his role is not limited to winning elections, but rather entails protecting the American people. That is the most important thing,” Huckabee insisted.

Defending Israel, advancing peace

Huckabee also sharply criticized France after it refused entry to Yossi Dagan, head of the Samaria Regional Council, who had traveled to Paris for scheduled diplomatic meetings.

According to reports, a French immigration official cited construction activity in Judea and Samaria as the reason for the decision. Dagan subsequently traveled to the Czech Republic.

“Yossi Dagan is an elected representative of the Samaria region. The fact that he was denied entry into France is absurd; he poses no threat whatsoever,” Huckabee said.

He contrasted France’s treatment of Dagan with its willingness to admit an official from Iran, whose regime he accused of murdering tens of thousands of its own citizens.

“France needs to wake up,” he said.

In closing, Huckabee discussed shifting attitudes toward Israel in Latin America, where countries such as Argentina and Guatemala have strengthened ties with Jerusalem, while others, including Brazil and Mexico, have adopted more critical positions.

He said he hoped more countries would recognize the benefits of normalizing relations with Israel, pointing to the United Arab Emirates as a leading example of the opportunities created by the Abraham Accords.

The partnership has produced cooperation in military equipment, intelligence, tourism and business, Huckabee said, benefiting both countries.

He also highlighted the freedom enjoyed by Israelis visiting the UAE, including the ability to wear a kippah, a Jewish skullcap, openly without fear of harassment or attack.

“The Emiratis have come to understand that they—just like the Israelis—have benefited from this relationship,” he said.

Huckabee argued that Israel’s objective was to secure peace and protect its citizens, not to seize territory from neighboring countries.

“As more people come to understand this—and realize that normalization and trade agreements best serve their own interests—I believe we will see more such initiatives. I certainly hope that will be the case.”

Watch the full interview here.