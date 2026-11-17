Daithi O’Corrain, an Irish national and anti-Israel activist, was indicted on Tuesday in Manhattan after he allegedly damaged a U.S. military plane at Shannon Airport in Ireland in opposition to U.S. support for Israel.

O’Corrain, 48, also known as “David Curran,” was arrested in Ireland on April 11 and charged there for the damage to the plane and the airport fence.

According to a U.S. indictment , O’Corrain damaged a C-130H so severely that it could not return to service. Prosecutors valued the plane at about $60 million.

After allegedly breaking the lock on a rear crew door, he is accused of covering most of the plane’s windows with crew hammocks and barricading himself inside, according to court filings.

Prosecutors said he cut wire bundles and hydraulic lines, crimped a liquid-oxygen line, destroyed the cockpit gauges and punctured air ducts. He also allegedly poured substances and placed objects in the plane’s fuel tanks.

The crew returned to the plane at about 9:30 a.m. and spotted O’Corrain through a cockpit window, according to the indictment. He allegedly escaped through a roof hatch and struck the outside of the plane with an axe before he was arrested.

The indictment does not mention a motive, but activists in Ireland who raised legal funds for O’Corrain claimed that he wanted U.S. military presence out of Ireland because of its support for Israel.

“This was not an act of spontaneous vandalism,” stated James Barnacle, Jr., FBI assistant director in charge. “The defendant allegedly spent months researching the aircraft, acquiring tools and materials and preparing to maximize the destruction he could inflict.”

It is unclear if O’Corrain has been extradited to the United States.