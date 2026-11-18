In response to the United Kingdom’s statement on Tuesday urging Israel to “allow immediate, rapid and unimpeded humanitarian access throughout Gaza,” NGO Monitor noted that the British government has a history of moral posturing while ignoring the risks to Israel of providing terror groups a way to resupply.

The Jerusalem-based watchdog group posted to X on Tuesday a document it first publicized in May 2025 from the Foreign Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO), dated November 2022, showing that British officials were aware of Hamas involvement in Gaza cash-assistance programs, but chose to provide funds to the programs anyway, despite the significant risk the money would be diverted to the terror group.

The FCDO document explains that “the cash assistance component will be implemented in coordination with the Gaza Ministry of Social Development MoSD.” MoSD is Hamas-run, something the document acknowledged.

“The MoSD in Gaza is affiliated with the de facto authorities and thus UK Aid can be linked directly or indirectly with supporting the de factor [sic] authority (Hamas) in Gaza which is part of a proscribed group,” it stated.

Under a column titled “risk category,” the document rated the risk “reputational. Risk appetite: receptive.” In others, the FCDO recommended going ahead with the assistance.

“Time and again, the United Kingdom dismisses real security risks, choosing instead to advance an activist foreign policy. NGO Monitor found that British diplomats opted to ignore concerns that Hamas was likely dictating the disbursement of U.K. taxpayer funds, while also reassuring the terrorist organization that U.K. proscription would not change U.K. funding practices,” Anne Herzberg, NGO Monitor’s legal adviser, told JNS.

“The British Foreign Commonwealth and Development Office stated it was more concerned with its ‘reputational risk’ than that of Hamas aid diversion. Despite the Oct. 7 atrocities and the ensuing war, the U.K. government has decided to double down on its reckless and failed policies,” she said, referring to the Hamas-led invasion of southern Israel on Oct. 7, 2023.

Tuesday’s joint statement, signed by British Secretary of State for Foreign and Commonwealth Affairs Ed Miliband, together with the foreign ministers of Australia, Canada and Italy, urged that 150,000 tents, and supplies, that have been blocked from entering Gaza be allowed in before winter.

“Foreign Secretary Ed Miliband’s latest folly, seeking to force Israel to unconditionally allow ‘dual use’ materials into Gaza where they will undoubtedly be stolen by Hamas, exposes the same blind spot: British officials appear more concerned about the U.K.’s image than about the dangerous implications of bolstering the Hamas terror regime,” said Herzberg.

Britain ‌also announced on Tuesday that it would impose sanctions on eight Israeli construction companies involved in building Jewish communities in Judea and Samaria.