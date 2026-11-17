The Zionist Organization of America awarded Josh Katzen, publisher of JNS, a Ben Hecht Award for promoting “outstanding” Middle East journalism at the annual ZOA gala, which was held in Manhattan on Sunday.

“At such a moment, when the foes of the Jewish people dominate our education system, the media, popular culture and the arts, it is imperative that we not cede the public square to those enemies,” Jonathan Tobin, editor-in-chief of JNS, said at the gala, during which he presented the award to Katzen.

Katzen and fellow JNS co-founders recognized the need for a news organization dedicated to covering Israel and the Jewish people at a time when they believed both secular and Jewish media were failing to do so, according to Tobin.

“I have no doubt that if Ben Hecht were here today, he’d be standing with us at ZOA and standing with us at JNS,” he said.

U.S. Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee speaks at the Zionist Organization of America gala in New York City, Nov. 15, 2026. Photo by Rebecca Szlechter.

Katzen said that the award’s namesake was a Hollywood screenwriter and outspoken Zionist activist who advocated for Jewish self-defense and the establishment of a Jewish state. He also praised Mike Huckabee, U.S. ambassador to Israel, who received a Dr. Miriam and Sheldon G. Adelson Defender of Israel award at the gala.

“Israel has a great story to tell. They need to shout it,” Huckabee told JNS at the event, which drew about 400 people.

“The ZOA is a terrific organization. One of my very favorites, because they have real convictions, and they’re bold,” the U.S. envoy told JNS. “They’re not just simply namby-pamby.”

“They are being out there like it needs to be and taking a strong stand for the Jewish people,” Huckabee said.

JNS asked what the ambassador hopes attendees take away from the event. Huckabee said that it was important to reach young people via social media and other platforms and noted that fellow honoree, Zach Sage Fox, has founded social media initiatives and supports the Jewish state.

“I think out of everything I heard tonight, it was one of the best things I heard—the vision he has of reaching younger people,” Huckabee told JNS.

The ambassador told attendees that he visited Israel more than 100 times since 1973 before Trump named him the American ambassador.

He recalled attending the 2018 dedication of the U.S. embassy in Jerusalem and said that Trump was brave to move the embassy there from Tel Aviv.

Huckabee said that he asked Trump why he did so despite opposition from U.S. and world officials. Trump told him that he did so, “because I said I would, and it was the right thing to do,” Huckabee recalled.

The envoy said that at the embassy dedication, Sheldon Adelson corrected a young man, who said that Jews waited two years for the embassy to move to Jerusalem.

“Son, we’ve been waiting 2,000 years for this,” Huckabee remembered him saying.

Dr. Miriam Adelson speaks at the Zionist Organization of America gala in New York City, Nov. 15, 2026. Photo by Rebecca Szlechter.

“I’m not Jewish, but you’re gonna be hard pressed to be a stronger Zionist than I am,” he told attendees.

Morton Klein, national president of the ZOA, told attendees that the organization was “the first and only one for a long time” to advocate moving the U.S. embassy to the Israeli capital, Jerusalem.

He recalled critics saying “don’t do this. You’ll see violence and terrorism that the world has never seen. This is a horrible mistake. Stop it.”

“We didn’t listen,” he said. “We kept moving forward.”

He also told attendees the ZOA, which is nearly 130-years-old, fought for six years to get the federal government to expand its understanding of Title VI of the 1964 Civil Rights Act to cover Jewish students facing discrimination.

“Not a single Jewish group, until the very end, supported us,” Klein said.

ZOA enlisted 40 members of Congress to secure the interpretation of Jew-hatred as a violation of civil rights law under Title VI, which has been at the center of many legal actions against schools accused of Jew-hatred.

“Not a single one of those lawsuits would be possible without the Zionist Organization of America,” Klein told attendees.

Klein said that calls to cut U.S. aid for Israel—something which U.S. President Donald Trump has said will occur at the end of the year—are misguided, because the Jewish state reinvests the monies it receives in the U.S. economy, including by purchasing weapons from defense companies.

“If you’re only calling to end U.S. aid to the human rights-loving democracy of Israel, but are not calling to end U.S. aid to any other country, there is only one word for this,” he said. “Antisemitism.”

Anna Wasserman at the Zionist Organization of America gala in New York City, Nov. 15, 2026. Photo by Rebecca Szlechter.

Anna Wasserman, a Queens native and senior at Yeshiva University who is studying speech pathology, told JNS that her connection to Israel is rooted in her family, including her Israeli grandparents.

“I personally love Israel,” she said. “I feel a huge connection to my identity.”

Wasserman said that she wears a Magen David in public and tries to serve as a positive example to people she encounters, Jews and non-Jews.

“I hope that people are really proud to be Jewish and feel comfortable with being Jewish,” she told JNS.

Edward Mackouse, 83, of Pennsylvania, said he has long supported Israel and has visited several times. He describes himself as an activist, who has demonstrated against neo-Nazis.

“I’ve been an activist,” he told JNS, of being “on the front line” at demonstrations.

He said that the gala speakers were “very inspirational” and that “Morton Klein is one of the leading Jews of our age.”

“He’s always speaking out for us,” Mackouse said.