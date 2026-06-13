CENTCOM: Iran launches drones at commercial ships in Strait of Hormuz

Iran on Saturday fired multiple one-way attack drones in an attempt to strike commercial ships transiting the Strait of Hormuz, the U.S. Central Command said on X.

All drones were intercepted, leaving the traffic flow through the waterway unaffected, CENTCOM added.

Iran launched multiple one-way attack drones in an attempt to strike commercial ships transiting the Strait of Hormuz. U.S. forces have downed all of them in recent hours as traffic flow through the strait continues unimpeded. The international trade corridor remains open for… — U.S. Central Command (@CENTCOM) June 13, 2026

On Friday, CENTCOM said that it continues to enforce the blockade on Iranian ports, having redirected 139 compliant commercial ships and disabled nine noncompliant vessels since April 13.

U.S. forces continue to strictly enforce the blockade against Iran. CENTCOM has redirected 139 compliant commercial ships and disabled 9 non-compliant vessels since April 13. pic.twitter.com/Sl8x1fF2wM — U.S. Central Command (@CENTCOM) June 12, 2026

U.S. forces imposed a counter blockade on Iran after the latter closed the Strait of Hormuz to put pressure on global energy prices during its war with the United States and Israel that began on Feb. 28.

Statements made by U.S. and Iranian leaders in recent days suggest that a memorandum of understanding toward ending the conflict might be cemented in the coming days.