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Trump admin drops subpoena seeking info on Jewish Penn staff in federal probe

“The university has been able to protect its employees’ rights and none of the subpoenaed personal contact information was disclosed,” a University of Pennsylvania spokesman told JNS.

Aaron Bandler
Benjamin Franklin Statue at University of Pennsylvania
Benjamin Franklin Statue at the University of Pennsylvania in Philadelphia. Credit: Adam Jones, Ph.D., via Wikimedia Commons.
(July 23, 2026 / JNS)

The U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission dropped its effort to require the University of Pennsylvania to share information about Jewish staff as part of the federal agency’s probe of alleged Jew-hatred, a spokesman for the private university told JNS on Thursday.

“The Equal Employment Opportunity Commission has withdrawn its subpoena that demanded the disclosure of personal contact information and lists of Penn’s Jewish employees,” the spokesman told JNS.

“With the support of many members of the community, who have stood with Penn throughout, the university has been able to protect its employees’ rights and none of the subpoenaed personal contact information was disclosed,” the spokesman said. (JNS sought comment from the agency.)

The commission has been investigating allegations that the Ivy League school failed to properly handle allegations of antisemitism against its Jewish employees. In April, the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania ruled that the agency could move forward with its subpoena against the university to provide the contact information and addresses of its Jewish employees to the agency.

According to a resolution agreement between the commission and the university that JNS viewed, the agency won’t take action to enforce the subpoena and the matter will be dropped in court.

The commission’s investigation remains ongoing.

“Penn remains committed to fighting antisemitism and all other forms of discrimination, to ensure everyone it serves can learn, work and thrive,” the spokesman told JNS.

Campus Antisemitism Education
Aaron Bandler
Aaron Bandler Aaron Bandler
Aaron Bandler is an award-winning national reporter at JNS based in Los Angeles. Originally from the San Francisco Bay Area, he worked for nearly eight years at the Jewish Journal, and before that, at the Daily Wire.
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