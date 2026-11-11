Ex-biker boss pleads guilty over Bondi kosher deli arson plot

A former Australian motorcycle gang leader has pleaded guilty to helping organize the firebombing of a kosher business in Sydney’s Bondi neighborhood, The Australian reported on Wednesday.

Sayed Moosawi, a former Nomads chapter president, admitted serving as a middleman in the attack on Lewis’ Continental Kitchen, according to the newspaper.

The Australian Jewish Association posted a one-word message on X on Wednesday: “Guilty.”

Moosawi, 35, pleaded guilty to knowingly directing the activities of a criminal group, being an accessory before the fact to destroying property using fire and intimidation, according to a separate NewsWire report published by The Australian.

Court facts cited by NewsWire said Moosawi used the alias “James Bond” on Signal, an encrypted messaging app, to recruit associates for an arson attack for which he was promised 12,000 Australian dollars (about $8,250).

After failed attempts targeting the wrong business, an associate set fire to the intended deli on Oct. 20, 2024, causing approximately 1 million Australian dollars ($688,000) in damage, the report said.

The Australian Security Intelligence Organisation said in August 2025 that it assessed Iran’s government had likely directed the attack. The court facts did not establish who hired Moosawi or whether he knew their affiliations or motivations, NewsWire reported.

His lawyer, Zemarai Khatiz, said Moosawi acted to fund a gambling addiction rather than out of hostility toward Jews.

Moosawi is scheduled to be sentenced on Dec. 10 after the judge postponed sentencing on Wednesday.