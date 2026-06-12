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Herzog conveys condolences over death of Thai princess

The eldest daughter of King Maha Vajiralongkorn died at age 47 after a prolonged illness.

JNS Staff
Thailand's Princess Bajrakitiyabha Narendiradebyavati. Credit: Royal Household Bureau.
Thailand’s Princess Bajrakitiyabha Narendiradebyavati. Credit: Royal Household Bureau.
(Jun. 12, 2026 / JNS)

Israeli President Isaac Herzog on Friday expressed his condolences following the death of “Her Royal Highness Princess Bajrakitiyabha Narendiradebyavati of Thailand,” who died peacefully at King Chulalongkorn Memorial Hospital in Bangkok at the age of 47 after a prolonged illness.

The eldest daughter of King Maha Vajiralongkorn, Princess Bajrakitiyabha had been hospitalized since December 2022 after collapsing with a heart-related condition while training her pet dog. According to Thailand’s Royal Household Bureau, she died on Thursday evening despite continuous medical care.

“I was deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Her Royal Highness Princess Bajrakitiyabha Narendiradebyavati of Thailand,” Herzog said. “On behalf of the State of Israel, I extend my deepest condolences to His Majesty King Maha Vajiralongkorn, the Royal Family, the Government, and the people of Thailand.”

The Thai Royal Household Bureau said King Maha Vajiralongkorn had ordered that royal funeral rites be held with the highest honors in accordance with royal tradition.

Obituaries Asia
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