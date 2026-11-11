Iran designates Argentine navy, air force as terrorist organizations

Iran on Wednesday designated Argentina’s navy and air force as terrorist organizations in retaliation for Buenos Aires’ decision in April to designate the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) as a terrorist organization, the Iranian Foreign Ministry announced.

Tehran said the move was based on a 2019 Iranian law allowing reciprocal measures against countries that support the U.S. designation of the IRGC as a terrorist organization. The ministry warned that Argentina would bear responsibility for any consequences arising from the decision.

Argentina designated the IRGC over Iran’s alleged role, through Hezbollah, in the 1992 bombing of the Israeli Embassy in Buenos Aires and the 1994 AMIA Jewish community center bombing, which killed 29 and 85 people, respectively.