Iran’s IRGC unveils new ‘missile city’

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Aerospace Force unveiled a new underground “missile city” on Tuesday, the semi-official Mehr News Agency reported.

Iranian Armed Forces Chief of Staff Maj. Gen. Ali Abdollahi Aliabadi and IRGC Aerospace Force commander Brig. Gen. Seyyed Majid Mousavi attended the unveiling, according to the report. Senior military officials inspected parts of the complex and reviewed the missile units’ operational readiness.

“Advanced missiles will surprise enemies with their battlefield impact,” Mehr quoted Abdollahi as saying.

IRGC spokesman Brig. Gen. Hossein Mohebbi announced on Nov. 7 that the force would unveil a new underground missile complex. He said it had transferred missile and drone production lines underground, establishing what he called “missile production cities.”