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News   Israel News

Israeli forces thwart weapons smuggling in Jordan Valley

Twenty-three Glock pistols, three Kalashnikov rifles, one M16 rifle and additional weapons were seized.

JNS Staff
Weapons located and confiscated by Israeli security forces during an attempted smuggling operation in June 2026. Credit: IDF.
Arms and ammunition confiscated by Israeli security forces during an attempted smuggling operation in June 2026. Credit: IDF.
(Jun. 13, 2026 / JNS)

Israel security forces foiled this week an attempt to smuggle dozens of weapons in the Jordan Valley area, and apprehended a suspect in his 20s involved in the case, the Israel Defense Forces and Israel Police said in a joint statement on Friday.

The operation was carried out by IDF troops, the Judea and Samaria Border Police and officers of the Judea and Samaria District Police, after picking up on indications of preparations for a weapons smuggling attempt across the Jordan border, the statement read.

In total, 23 Glock pistols, three Kalashnikov rifles, one M16 rifle and additional weapons were confiscated and transferred to the police’s Judea and Samaria District for further investigation, along with the suspect from Bethlehem, the IDF and Israel Police said.

Before the operation, the security personnel established ambush positions and conducted extensive searches in the area.

“The security forces continue to combat the smuggling of weapons that could fall into the hands of terrorists and criminal elements, and remain deployed along the eastern border to ensure the security of Israeli civilians,” the statement added.

Judea and Samaria Defense and Security
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