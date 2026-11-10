Israeli cyber chief: Iran trying to harness AI for cyberattacks

Yossi Karadi, head of Israel’s National Cyber Directorate, warned on Tuesday that Iran is trying to harness artificial intelligence to carry out cyberattacks, speaking at Tel Aviv University’s Cyber Week.

Karadi said the Islamic Republic’s attempts to develop offensive cyber capabilities using AI could cause damage around the world.

The official described what he called “the new war of attrition in cyber.” Part of the strategic threat comes from attacks piling up over time, leading to systemic damage, he said.

“In the age of artificial intelligence, the race is no longer only about who attacks and who defends better, but who acts faster,” Karadi added.