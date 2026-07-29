Israeli, Ukrainian FMs discuss Iran threat, Israel visit

Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar spoke by phone on Tuesday with his Ukrainian counterpart, Andrii Sybiha to discuss shared security challenges, including the threat posed by Iran.

Sa’ar said on X that he expressed condolences over Ukrainian war losses and invited Sybiha to visit Israel as the two countries mark 35 years of diplomatic relations. He said Israel and Ukraine would deepen cooperation, including through new education centers in Ukrainian hospitals.

I spoke today with my Ukrainian counterpart, Foreign Minister @andrii_sybiha.



We discussed the challenges facing our nations, including the threat posed by Iran.



I expressed my deep sorrow over the heavy losses suffered by the Ukrainian people in the war and wished a full… pic.twitter.com/R60ccCv5sQ — Gideon Sa'ar | גדעון סער (@gidonsaar) July 28, 2026

Sybiha accepted the invitation and briefed Sa’ar on Russia’s escalating attacks on civilian vessels and freedom of navigation in the Black Sea, warning of the implications for global food security, including Israel as an importer, Sybiha said on X.

Kyiv’s top diplomat also updated Sa’ar on preparations for marking the 85th anniversary of the Babyn Yar massacre.

The two agreed to maintain high-level contacts and cooperation within international organizations.