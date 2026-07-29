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Israeli, Ukrainian FMs discuss Iran threat, Israel visit

The two diplomats pledged deeper cooperation as the nations mark 35 years of diplomatic relations amid Russia’s war.

JNS Staff
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky attend the funeral of the late U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., at Washington National Cathedral on July 28, 2026, in Washington. Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend the funeral of the late U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham at Washington National Cathedral on July 28, 2026, in Washington. Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images.
(July 29, 2026 / JNS)

Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar spoke by phone on Tuesday with his Ukrainian counterpart, Andrii Sybiha to discuss shared security challenges, including the threat posed by Iran.

Sa’ar said on X that he expressed condolences over Ukrainian war losses and invited Sybiha to visit Israel as the two countries mark 35 years of diplomatic relations. He said Israel and Ukraine would deepen cooperation, including through new education centers in Ukrainian hospitals.

Sybiha accepted the invitation and briefed Sa’ar on Russia’s escalating attacks on civilian vessels and freedom of navigation in the Black Sea, warning of the implications for global food security, including Israel as an importer, Sybiha said on X.

Kyiv’s top diplomat also updated Sa’ar on preparations for marking the 85th anniversary of the Babyn Yar massacre.

The two agreed to maintain high-level contacts and cooperation within international organizations.

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