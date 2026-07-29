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News   Israel News

IDF reverses ban on Palestinian workers entering Judea, Samaria towns

The decision reversed an order issued just days earlier following a wave of Palestinian terrorist attacks • Israel’s national security minister called on the premier to revoke the decision, calling it “capitulation to terrorism.”

Akiva Van Koningsveld
Palestinian workers line up at the entrance to the Israeli city of Ma'ale Adumim in Judea following an attempted stabbing attack, Feb. 23, 2023. Photo by Jamal Awad/Flash90.
Palestinian workers line up at the entrance to the Israeli city of Ma’ale Adumim in Judea following an attempted stabbing attack, Feb. 23, 2023. Photo by Jamal Awad/Flash90.
(July 29, 2026 / JNS)

The Israel Defense Forces on Monday night lifted a ban on Palestinian workers entering Jewish communities in Judea and Samaria following a renewed security assessment, the military confirmed to JNS.

The decision by IDF Central Command chief Maj. Gen. Avi Bluth reversed an order issued on Saturday night barring Palestinian workers from entering the communities following a wave of terrorist attacks, including Friday’s shooting near Havat Gilad in northern Samaria that killed two Israelis.

Under the ban, Palestinian laborers were still permitted to enter industrial zones, while individual communities could request exemptions to allow them to work at local construction sites.

Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir on Monday slammed what he described as Bluth’s “capitulation,” calling it “a grave mistake that could cost us precious Jewish blood.”

“I call on the prime minister to instruct the IDF chief of staff to immediately revoke Maj. Gen. Bluth’s decision, which sends a message of surrender to terrorism,” said Ben-Gvir.

Bluth on Friday described the security situation in Judea and Samaria as “tense” during a meeting with local community leaders following the deadly shooting.

“Following the recent events, and especially this morning’s attack, there is concern about escalation throughout Judea and Samaria,” the IDF quoted Bluth as saying. “We are carrying out counter-terrorism operations to prevent the area from spiraling into further violence, and are using every means at our disposal.”

Judea and Samaria Defense and Security
Akiva Van Koningsveld
Akiva Van Koningsveld Akiva Van Koningsveld
Akiva Van Koningsveld is a news desk editor for JNS.org. Originally from The Hague, he made the big move from the Netherlands to Israel in 2020. Before joining JNS, he worked as a policy officer at the Center for Information and Documentation Israel, a Dutch organization dedicated to fighting antisemitism and spreading awareness about the Arab-Israel conflict. With a passion for storytelling and justice, he studied journalism at the University of Applied Sciences Utrecht and later earned a law degree from Utrecht University, focusing on human rights and civil liability.
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