Ontario construction worker charged with hate crime for allegedly drawing Nazi swastika in parking lot

Gordon Botaitis, of London, Ontario, was charged with a hate crime after he allegedly used a pressure washer to make a symbol like a Nazi swastika in the gravel of a parking lot where he was doing construction work, the London Police Service stated .

Residents nearby captured video of the 56-year-old’s alleged actions. HonestReporting Canada, a watchdog, said that it took place near Jewish student housing.

Botaitis was released from custody and is scheduled to appear in court on Jan. 18.

“Hate has no place in our city,” the department stated. “The London Police Service is committed to protecting the safety and well-being of all members of our community and recognizes the significant harm that hate-motivated incidents can cause.”

In May, B’nai Brith Canada warned that 2026 was on pace to become the most violent year for Canadian Jews.

“Everyone deserves to feel safe and respected in our city,” London police stated. “Any incident believed to be motivated by hate will be taken seriously and thoroughly investigated.”