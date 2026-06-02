Sa’ar opens Israeli Embassy in Fiji, hails ‘golden era’ in ties

Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar inaugurated Israel’s new embassy in Fiji on Monday, calling the move “a historic day” and a milestone in the growing relationship between the Jewish state and the Pacific island nation.

Speaking alongside Fijian Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka in Suva, Sa’ar said the embassy opening reflected Israel’s commitment to strengthening ties with Fiji and other Pacific Island countries.

“Today’s move is a clear expression of our intent to deepen our friendship with Fiji and Pacific Island Countries,” Sa’ar said. “We have an authentic alliance of believers—based on deep faith and biblical roots.”

The visit comes nine months after Fiji opened an embassy in Jerusalem, becoming the seventh country to establish diplomatic representation in Israel’s capital.

“Prime Minister, we appreciate your historic decision to open Fiji’s embassy in our eternal capital, Jerusalem DC, David’s Capital,” Sa’ar told Rabuka. “Your bold decision reflects your friendship, moral leadership and deep connection to the Holy Land. With that unforgettable decision, you laid a stone in the ancient walls of Jerusalem. In the living history of Jerusalem. The Jewish people are a nation that remembers and we will never forget it.”

Quoting the Book of Genesis, Sa’ar added: “As God said to Abraham—‘I will bless those who bless you ... And all the families of the earth shall bless themselves by you.’ Prime Minister, you and the great people of Fiji are blessed and will be blessed.”

Rabuka welcomed the opening of the embassy and described it as the beginning of a new chapter in bilateral relations.

“This is the beginning of a golden age between the countries,” he said, according to local media reports. “Our discussions have proven that the friendship between Fiji and Israel is not just a symbolic or historical relationship; it is dynamic.”

Rabuka also voiced support for Israel’s security concerns.

“We recognize Israel’s legitimate security concerns and accept its sovereignty and sovereign right to protect its citizens from terrorism and threats to its very existence,” he said.

During the visit, Sa’ar met with Fijian President Ratu Naiqama Lalabalavu, Foreign Minister Sakiasi Ditoka and other senior officials.

The two countries signed a declaration of intent on national security cooperation and a memorandum of understanding on diplomatic training.

According to Israel’s Foreign Ministry, the agreements build on a series of accords signed in recent years and are intended to expand cooperation and strengthen bilateral relations.

“This is the fourth new Israeli embassy that I opened in just 16 months,” Sa’ar noted.

In a post on social media, the foreign minister described Rabuka as “a dear friend of Israel and the Jewish people, and a visionary leader,” adding that the two countries’ decision to elevate relations “reflects a commitment to strengthen our friendship for future generations.”

The Prime Minister of Fiji @slrabuka is a dear friend of Israel and the Jewish people, and a visionary leader.

Honored to meet the PM during my visit to open Israel’s embassy in Fiji today, just 9 months after he opened Fiji’s embassy in Jerusalem.

Our mutual decision to… pic.twitter.com/QQ3JETs0WO — Gideon Sa'ar | גדעון סער (@gidonsaar) June 2, 2026

Israel announced plans to open an embassy in Fiji in 2025 as part of an effort to deepen diplomatic engagement with Pacific nations. The embassy in Suva will serve as a regional hub for Israeli relations across the South Pacific.

The opening comes as Israel seeks to expand its diplomatic footprint worldwide and strengthen ties with countries that have supported the Jewish state in international forums.