IFCJ installs 10 bomb shelters for Galilee communities

The International Fellowship of Christians and Jews has launched an emergency effort to equip vulnerable communities in northern Israel with additional bomb shelters in light of the ongoing confrontation with Hezbollah, the Chicago-based philanthropic organization said in a statement on Monday.

In response to the growing threat of explosive-laden drones and rockets launched from Lebanon, the IFCJ has implemented the immediate installation of 10 more shelters to be placed this week in Kiryat Shmona, Metula and Kibbutz Hagoshrim, all in the Galilee Panhandle.

These latest units are the additions of more than 700 others that have been installed in communities all across Israel since the outbreak of the war on Oct. 7, 2023, IFCJ said.

The new bomb shelters have been constructed in full coordination with the Israel Defense Forces’ Home Front Command and local authorities, the organization added.

“Our foremost goal is saving lives in Israel,” said Yael Eckstein, president and CEO of the IFCJ.

“The situation for residents of northern Israel is extremely difficult and dangerous, with lives under threat every day and night. These 10 new bomb shelters, strategically placed in communities under continual fire, will help save lives, especially in the face of drone attacks, where every second can make all the difference,” Eckstein was quoted as saying.

“Our hearts and deepest gratitude go out to our hundreds of thousands of Christian friends and supporters around the world who stand with Israel and help protect its people. We remain committed to responding to the evolving needs of Israeli communities during these challenging times,” she said.

The philanthropic group listed its activity to provide additional protection across Israel, among these upgrading and renovating facilities in northern border communities, including at senior centers; funding transportation for seniors to be able to safely travel in the region as well as food and financial support for needy residents; and installing 300 bed stations underground at Galilee Medical Center in Nahariya.

The fellowship also works closely with the local first aid and civil defense rapid response teams, providing them with protected vehicles and medical supplies, it added.