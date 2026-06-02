CENTCOM has redirected 121 vessels, disabled 5 in Iran blockade
Thousands of U.S. troops across sea, air and land support enforcement.
( Jun. 2, 2026 / JNS )
U.S. Central Command forces have redirected 121 commercial vessels and disabled five others as of June 1 to enforce compliance with a U.S. blockade targeting Iran.
Thousands of U.S. service members operating at sea, in the air and on land are supporting the effort, CENTCOM said on Monday in a statement posted on social media.
Thousands of U.S. service members at sea, in the skies, and from land are supporting the ongoing U.S. blockade against Iran. As of June 1, CENTCOM forces have redirected 121 commercial vessels and disabled 5 to ensure compliance. pic.twitter.com/BDtAjp0qOF— U.S. Central Command (@CENTCOM) June 1, 2026