Sa’ar touts Israel’s Iran war gains in call with Greek FM
Israel’s foreign minister and his Greek counterpart discussed the war, regional tensions and Israel’s military successes against Iran on Greek Independence Day.
Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar said on Wednesday that he spoke with Greek Foreign Minister Giorgos Gerapetritis to congratulate him and the Greek people on their Independence Day.
Sa’ar said the two discussed the war and regional developments and that he emphasized Israel’s military successes against Iran.
In a call with my friend, Greek FM Giorgos Gerapetritis, I wished him and his nation a happy Greek Independence Day.— Gideon Sa'ar | גדעון סער (@gidonsaar) March 25, 2026
We discussed the war and regional developments, and I emphasized Israel’s successes in the military campaign against Iran.
We'll continue to strengthen our… pic.twitter.com/6E1sB4oNmk
He added that Israel and Greece would continue to strengthen bilateral relations.
Greek Independence Day, observed March 25, marks the start of Greece’s 1821 uprising against Ottoman rule and is celebrated nationwide with parades, speeches and religious observances.
Jerusalem and Washington have been waging a coordinated military campaign against the Iranian regime since Feb. 28.