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Sa’ar touts Israel’s Iran war gains in call with Greek FM

Israel’s foreign minister and his Greek counterpart discussed the war, regional tensions and Israel’s military successes against Iran on Greek Independence Day.

Mar. 25, 2026
JNS Staff

Sa’ar touts Israel’s Iran war gains in call with Greek FM

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Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar spoke with Greek Foreign Minister Giorgos Gerapetritis on March 25, 2026 after congratulating Greece on its Independence Day and highlighting Israel’s military gains against Iran while vowing to strengthen bilateral ties. Source: @gidonsaar/X.
Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar spoke with Greek Foreign Minister Giorgos Gerapetritis on March 25, 2026 after congratulating Greece on its Independence Day and highlighting Israel’s military gains against Iran while vowing to strengthen bilateral ties. Source: @gidonsaar/X.

Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar said on Wednesday that he spoke with Greek Foreign Minister Giorgos Gerapetritis to congratulate him and the Greek people on their Independence Day.

Sa’ar said the two discussed the war and regional developments and that he emphasized Israel’s military successes against Iran.

He added that Israel and Greece would continue to strengthen bilateral relations.

Greek Independence Day, observed March 25, marks the start of Greece’s 1821 uprising against Ottoman rule and is celebrated nationwide with parades, speeches and religious observances.

Jerusalem and Washington have been waging a coordinated military campaign against the Iranian regime since Feb. 28.

JNS Staff
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