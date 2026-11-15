Saudi Arabia says it intercepted Houthi missiles targeting Riyadh
(Nov. 15, 2026 / JNS)
Saudi air defenses intercepted two ballistic missiles launched by Yemen’s Iranian-backed Houthi terrorists toward Riyadh on Sunday, according to the Saudi-led military coalition.
Coalition spokesman Maj. Gen. Turki al-Maliki said three drones were also intercepted over the kingdom’s oil-rich Eastern Province, home to major Saudi Aramco facilities, Reuters reported.
The interceptions came amid heightened regional tensions and continued Houthi attacks on Saudi targets.