UK re-arrests two men suspected of assisting Iranian intelligence at airbase

British counterterrorism police re-arrested two men on Tuesday on suspicion of assisting Iranian intelligence in connection with a September security incident at RAF Fairford, Reuters reported. The British airbase was used by U.S. bombers for strikes against Iran.

The suspects, a 24-year-old British national and a 25-year-old British-Iranian dual national, had previously been arrested and released on bail. Assistant Commissioner Laurence Taylor said police still considered it “highly likely that there is Iranian state involvement.”

Seven men were initially arrested during the investigation into suspicious activity near the base on Sept. 27 and afterward. British Prime Minister Andy Burnham said last week that the activity was likely coordinated in Iran and directed by the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC). Tehran has denied the allegation.