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US pushes IAEA resolution on Iran nuclear access, accounting

The draft text demands Tehran disclose uranium stocks and damaged sites, and grant inspectors access.

JNS Staff
The logo of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) is seen at the agency's headquarters in Vienna, Austria on March 2, 2026. Photo by Helmut Fohringer / APA / AFP via Getty Images.
The logo of the International Atomic Energy Agency is seen at the agency’s headquarters in Vienna, Austria, on March 2, 2026. Photo by Helmut Fohringer/APA/AFP via Getty Images.
(Jun. 8, 2026 / JNS)

The United States is circulating a draft resolution at the International Atomic Energy Agency calling on the Iranian regime to account for nuclear material at sites damaged in recent airstrikes and to grant inspectors full access.

The text, seen by Reuters on Sunday and circulated ahead of this week’s quarterly meeting of the IAEA’s 35-nation Board of Governors, urges Iran to provide precise information on its enriched uranium stockpiles and affected facilities “without delay,” describing cooperation as urgent and essential.

The move follows a November resolution demanding similar disclosures that Tehran has yet to make.

The proposal does not include a referral to the U.N. Security Council, despite earlier discussions among Western officials. Previous resolutions backed by the U.S. and European allies have passed by wide margins, though Russia and China have opposed them.

IAEA estimates indicate Iran retained a significant stockpile of enriched uranium after airstrikes on its nuclear infrastructure, including about 440.9 kilograms (972 pounds) enriched to up to 60% purity—a short technical step from roughly 90% weapons-grade—which the agency says would be enough, if further refined, for about 10 nuclear weapons.

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