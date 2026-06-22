More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
News   World News

Vance praises progress in US-Iran talks, says foundation laid

Qatar and Pakistan echo the vice president’s comments.

JNS Staff
Vance
U.S. Vice President JD Vance speaks with attendees at the University of Mississippi stop of the “This Is The Turning Point” tour at the SJB Pavilion in Oxford, Miss., Oct. 29, 2025. Photo by Gage Skidmore via Creative Commons.
(June 22, 2026 / JNS)

Vice President JD Vance told media that “a lot of good progress” had been made during the first high-level talks between the United States and Iran since the start of the war in February, during a press conference at a resort near Lucerne, Switzerland, on Monday.

The U.S. succeeded in achieving the four objectives it had set out to accomplish at the talks, Vance said, with a final deal to be reached within 60 days.

First, the two sides, with the participation of Qatari and Pakistani mediators, set up a mechanism to keep the Strait of Hormuz open, including procedures to demine the strait and address maritime incidents to prevent escalation and flare-ups.

Second, the U.S. and Iran created a framework for reducing the risk of broader conflict.

“As the president of the United States has himself said, sometimes these ceasefires just mean you’re shooting a little bit less. But we wanted to make sure that we had the proper coordination set up, so that if there is shooting—if Hezbollah fires at Israel, or if Israel responds, if there are other conflicts that arise in the region—
we’re actually talking to each other and figuring out how to stop the shooting, how to make the region safer,” Vance said.

Third, Iran agreed to allow International Atomic Energy Agency inspectors back into the country. The vice president described this as a significant milestone toward addressing concerns about Tehran’s nuclear program and “what we’re most excited about, as Americans.”

Fourth, the parties created a structure for continued technical negotiations, with U.S., Iranian, Qatari and Pakistani teams to hold discussions through the coming weeks under the political oversight of a “High Level Committee” set up at the talks.

“We laid a very good foundation for a successful final deal,” Vance said. “The final deal is the house. We set the foundation. We haven’t built the house, but we’ve laid a successful foundation to get to a good place for the American people.”

Qatar and Pakistan issued a joint statement on Monday echoing Vance’s comments, saying “encouraging progress” had been made in a “positive and constructive atmosphere.”

The talks had a rocky start on Sunday when U.S. President Donald Trump threatened to take over the Strait of Hormuz and “collect tolls” if diplomatic talks failed, speaking in a Fox News interview.

He also warned Iran to rein in its proxies in Lebanon or face attack, in a Sunday Truth Social post. “Iran must immediately stop their highly paid PROXIES in Lebanon from causing trouble,” Trump wrote. “If they don’t, we’ll hit Iran very hard again, just like we did last week, only harder!!!”

The threat angered Iran’s chief negotiator, Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, who said, “We don’t take the Americans’ threats seriously at all. They had better watch their words carefully. Our armed forces are ready to give them a response in a different way. No matter how much they talk, it is we who take action.”

Middle East Iran
JNS Staff
JNS Staff JNS Staff
See more from JNS Staff
EXPLORE JNS
Bessent
U.S. News
US lifts sanctions on Iran oil for 60 days
The U.S. treasury secretary justified the move by saying that “Iran has committed to free and open transit in the Strait of Hormuz and to permit International Atomic Energy Agency inspectors into the country.”
June 22, 2026
Mike Wagenheim
Mamdani Shavuot David Niederman
U.S. News
Mamdani draws criticism from US, Israeli officials for calling pro-Israel lobby ‘monster’ that moves ‘dark money’
“That’s not criticizing a lobby. That’s laundering antisemitism from your podium as mayor of a city with more than a million Jews,” stated Rep. Josh Gottheimer.
June 22, 2026
JNS Staff
Josh Gottheimer
U.S. News
Gottheimer talks about leadership, Jew-hatred with seventh graders at Modern Orthodox school in New Jersey
“I’m proud to see the dedication these students bring to the challenges facing our communities,” the Jewish congressman stated.
June 22, 2026
JNS Staff
A view of the Beaufort Castle and destroyed houses at a village in Southern Lebanon from the Israeli side of the border, May 31, 2026. Photo by Ayal Margolin/Flash90.
Israel News
Netanyahu: Israel won’t leave Lebanon security zone
“My directive, together with that of the defense minister, to the IDF is clear and has not changed,” he stressed.
June 22, 2026
JNS Staff
The "Combating Antisemitism and Holocaust-denial Forum" at the annual JNS International Policy Summit at the Waldorf Astoria in Jerusalem, June 22, 2026. Photo by Nim Gluckman.
Antisemitism
Confronting the surge in Jew-hatred in the wake of Oct. 7
“We spend too much money on fighting antisemitism and not enough on strengthening our young people to stand up to antisemitism and to have a strong Jewish identity,” says Rabbi Raphael Shore.
June 22, 2026
Amelie Botbol
JNS International Policy Summit Chairman Richard D. Heideman during a plenary session, at the Waldorf Astoria in Jerusalem, June 22, 2026. Photo by Nim Gluckman.
Israel News
Lessons from Durban—strategies for the future
JNS Summit confronts the global war on Jews and finding the tech to fight back.
June 22, 2026
Tania Shalom Michaelian
JNS TV
JNS Summit Day 3: Winning the fight for Israel and the Jewish people
Benny Gantz, JNS editor-in-chief Jonathan S. Tobin, Gilad Erdan, Mosab Hassan Yousef, Nissim Black and leading voices in security, diplomacy, media, law and Jewish communal affairs headline the summit’s third day in Jerusalem.
June 22, 2026 10:01 AM
THE COLUMN
Ben Cohen. Credit: Courtesy.
Global Focus
Make no mistake: A peace deal with Tehran is a blow to Jewish security worldwide
Ben Cohen
Mitchell Bard
Column
The day the Democrats endorsed antisemitism
Mitchell Bard