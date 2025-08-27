NY state law beefing up Title VI compliance on campus ‘about concrete action’

( Aug. 27, 2025 / JNS )

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul, a Democrat, signed a bill into law on Tuesday, placing Title VI coordinators on every college campus in the state.

The coordinators will ensure that the schools are adhering to Title VI of the 1964 Civil Rights Act, which bars discrimination on the basis of religion, the governor’s office stated.

The state’s human rights division will also provide training to schools to ensure they have the proper resources to comply with federal anti-discrimination laws.

“New York is combating antisemitism and all forms of discrimination head-on,” Hochul stated. “No one should fear for their safety while trying to get an education.”

“It’s my top priority to ensure every New York student feels safe at school, and I will continue to take action against campus discrimination and use every tool at my disposal to eliminate hate and bias from our school communities,” she said.

Nily Rozic, a Democratic state representative who co-sponsored the bill, told JNS that it sends a “powerful message.”

“New York will protect its students, uphold civil rights and demand that our institutions live up to the values of safety and respect for all,” Rozic, who is Jewish and Israeli, told JNS. “This is about concrete action—not rhetoric, not grandstanding.”

Jewish groups lauded Hochul’s signing of the bill.

“Too often, students on campuses feel the need to hide parts of their identity to avoid intimidation and harassment,” stated Scott Richman, an Anti-Defamation League regional director. “This legislation offers a crucial solution to ensure that colleges and universities are properly resourced to address and combat discrimination and hate on campus.”

Josh Kramer, an American Jewish Committee regional director, stated that the bill “creates real accountability and ensures that colleges take swift, serious action.”

Eric Goldstein, CEO of the UJA-Federation of New York, stated that “Jewish students have faced unacceptable discrimination and hate on campuses throughout New York” and that the bill will allow students in the state to “experience a safer and more inclusive learning environment.”