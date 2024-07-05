JNS Press+
NYPD: June antisemitic hate crimes shot up 137% from last year

Of the 32 incidents assessed by investigators, 26 targeted Jews.

New York City Police Department vehicle. Credit: Photogeider/Pixabay.
(July 5, 2024 / JNS)

Law enforcement in New York City released a report documenting bigoted incidents in June, showing a surge from the previous year, attributed to protests inspired by the Hamas terrorist attacks in southern Israel on Oct. 7.

The NYPD released figures on crime-fighting efforts on July 5 dating from the beginning of the calendar year.

“Twenty-six of the 32 additional incidents taken on by Hate Crime investigators in June 2024 were anti-Jewish in motivation, reflecting a 137% increase in that category compared to the same month in 2023,” the report said.

The NYPD attributed these crimes to anti-Israel demonstrations. “A hefty increase in the number of potential anti-Jewish bias incidents being investigated by the NYPD’s Hate Crime Task Force were a result of the fiery rhetoric and sometimes violent actions that accompanied the protests in New York City,” the report stated.

Other findings from the report show drops in crime compared to 2023, including a 21% decrease in murder and 8.8% fall in burglary.

“As we look back on the first half of this year, we can see the steady progress in the NYPD’s relentless fight against violence and disorder—an unwavering commitment that will continue through the summer months,” said NYPD Commissioner Edward A. Caban.

